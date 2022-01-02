Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Cincinnati;3;0;3;0;—;6

Alabama;7;10;0;10;—;27

--

First quarter

UA—Bolden 8 pass from B. Young (Reichard kick), 9:51.

CU—FG C. Smith 33, 4:52.

Second quarter

UA—FG Reichard 26, 14:56.

UA—J. Brooks 44 pass from B. Young (Reichard kick), 1:36.

Third quarter

CU—FG C. Smith 37, 9:57.

Fourth quarter

UA—Latu 9 pass from B. Young (Reichard kick), 13:52.

UA—FG Reichard 43, 6:20.

———

;CU;UA

First downs;13;27

Rushes-yards;26-74;47-301

Passing;144;181

Comp-Att-Int;17-32-0;17-28-1

Return Yards;52;7

Punts-Avg.;5-45.2;2-44.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;6-39;6-36

Time of Possession;26:19;33:41

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cincinnati, Ford 15-77, R. Montgomery 1-3, Ridder 10-(minus 6). Alabama, B. Robinson 26-204, Sanders 14-67, J. Williams 1-18, B. Young 6-12.

PASSING—Cincinnati, Ridder 17-32-0-144. Alabama, B. Young 17-28-1-181.

RECEIVING—Cincinnati, M. Young 4-55, Scott 4-43, Ford 3-11, Pierce 2-17, Tucker 2-12, Whyle 1-12, Taylor 1-(minus 6). Alabama, J. Williams 7-62, Brooks 4-66, Bolden 3-31, Billingsley 1-12, Latu 1-9, Sanders 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 44.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.