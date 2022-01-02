Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Cincinnati;3;0;3;0;—;6
Alabama;7;10;0;10;—;27
--
First quarter
UA—Bolden 8 pass from B. Young (Reichard kick), 9:51.
CU—FG C. Smith 33, 4:52.
Second quarter
UA—FG Reichard 26, 14:56.
UA—J. Brooks 44 pass from B. Young (Reichard kick), 1:36.
Third quarter
CU—FG C. Smith 37, 9:57.
Fourth quarter
UA—Latu 9 pass from B. Young (Reichard kick), 13:52.
UA—FG Reichard 43, 6:20.
———
;CU;UA
First downs;13;27
Rushes-yards;26-74;47-301
Passing;144;181
Comp-Att-Int;17-32-0;17-28-1
Return Yards;52;7
Punts-Avg.;5-45.2;2-44.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;6-39;6-36
Time of Possession;26:19;33:41
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Ford 15-77, R. Montgomery 1-3, Ridder 10-(minus 6). Alabama, B. Robinson 26-204, Sanders 14-67, J. Williams 1-18, B. Young 6-12.
PASSING—Cincinnati, Ridder 17-32-0-144. Alabama, B. Young 17-28-1-181.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, M. Young 4-55, Scott 4-43, Ford 3-11, Pierce 2-17, Tucker 2-12, Whyle 1-12, Taylor 1-(minus 6). Alabama, J. Williams 7-62, Brooks 4-66, Bolden 3-31, Billingsley 1-12, Latu 1-9, Sanders 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.