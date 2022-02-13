TUSCALOOSA — Noah Gurley scored Alabama's final four points, including the go-ahead bucket with 27 seconds left, and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 on Saturday to end the Razorbacks' nine-game winning streak.
JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama (16-9, 6-6). Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in a win over Ole Miss, scored 10.
"We've got plenty of stuff to improve on, but that was a big one," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "They are the hottest team in the SEC. They had won nine straight and were playing great basketball."
Jaylin Williams, who with JD Notae led Arkansas’ second-half charge, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Stanley Umude fouled out with 3½ minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Notae, the SEC's leading scorer who had 28 points in the Razorbacks' 80-76 overtime win over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday, was scoreless in the first half, when he sat for 16 minutes with two fouls. Over the final eight minutes of the game he scored 10 of his 12 points including a 3-pointer with 2:36 left for Arkansas' first lead — 65-64 — since early in the first half.
"I thought our guys did a pretty good job on JD Notae," Oats said. "We were obviously helped out by his foul trouble and him not playing much the first half, but we did a pretty good job on him."
Gurley gave the lead back to the Crimson Tide with a bucket before Notae again put Arkansas in front with two free throws with 48 seconds remaining. Gurley then scored on a turnaround jumper in the paint with 27 seconds left.
Arkansas (19-6, 8-4) let the clock run down until Notae missed a 3-pointer and the ball went out of bounds to Alabama. The Tide missed a free throw but a half-court heave by the Arkansas was off the mark.
Alabama, which led 37-32 at halftime, saw a 13-point lead cut to 61-60 after an 13-1 run fueled by eight points from Williams and five by Notae.
"The guys showed a lot of resolve," Oats said. "We got down after being up 13, and Noah scored two straight go-ahead buckets. He was huge for us late in the game. He didn't shoot the 3 particularly well, but he did a great job finishing around the rim, and he played really hard. I'm really happy for him."
Alabama hit six of its first 11 3-point attempts in taking a 10-point lead with 8½ minutes left in the first half, but went 1-of-18 from the arc thereafter. The Tide also survived 24 turnovers, while Arkansas had 16. Alabama shot just 43%, still better than the Razorbacks' 31%, who were 6-of-21 from long distance.
Arkansas is at Missouri on Tuesday. Alabama is home against Mississippi State on Wednesday.
