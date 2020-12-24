TUSCALOOSA — The record-breaking nature of Alabama football’s 2020 season is apparent in some ways and less so in others.
It is obviously the first team in SEC history to beat 11 conference foes in the same season, and it now owns an unprecedented run of five SEC Championship Games won in the last seven seasons. It enters the College Football Playoff with three wins over top 10 teams, something no other team can claim.
Through it all, it has yet to face a 1,000-yard rusher. That will change in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1.
Kyren Williams is one of 10 players to rush for 1,000 yards in the nation. He takes up on a significant portion of No. 4 Notre Dame’s offense as it prepares to face the Crimson Tide at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With Williams in tow, the Irish are bringing a rushing attack that Alabama has not seen in almost all of its opponents to date.
“I don’t think you win 10 games in this season without having some really, really good players,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame has run on 59.3% of its offensive snaps, with only two of Alabama’s opponents have running more often: Ole Miss (59.5%) and Kentucky (63.3%). Quarterback running does not differentiate the schemes much: both Ole Miss and Kentucky got rushing workloads from their quarterbacks, going for 13 and seven carries against Alabama, respectively, while Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has run eight or more times in all but one of his games.
Williams has been a constant in Notre Dame’s offense. He has at least 15 carries in all but two of Notre Dame’s games — one of the exceptions being a 52-0 win over South Florida where starters made early exits — and his production has coincided with Notre Dame’s best offensive production.
Notre Dame has produced 500 or more yards of offense in four games, and Williams had at least 110 rushing yards in three of those four. The second-string running back, freshman Chris Tyree, has also been productive in limited carries: He has 480 yards and four touchdowns on 68 carries.
When tasked with an elite rushing attack, Alabama has stood up to the task. Notre Dame enters the semifinal averaging 5.13 yards per carry, and Alabama has only faced one rushing attack averaging that or better: Texas A&M, averaging 5.35 yards per carry.
Against the Crimson Tide, Texas A&M ran 30 times for 115 yards, by far its lowest rushing output of the season.
“I think the young players, we’ve played three or four freshmen a significant amount on defense, and I think they were a little unsure of what was expected of them,” Saban said. “I think they’ve gotten a little more confident.”
