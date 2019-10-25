TUSCALOOSA — Penalties remain a bugaboo for No. 1 Alabama, which ranks last in the Southeastern Conference with 53 penalties through seven games.
Three quarters of them have come in SEC play, with the Crimson Tide averaging 10 flags for 88 yards across four conference games.
“I think it's lack of discipline,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said last week. “I talk to our team about that all the time. … Discipline is not something you get when you get on the field. You get it when you wake up in the morning. … Just like you don't develop strength on the field, you develop it in the weight room, then you carry it to the field and it helps you be better. That's something we need to do a better job of.”
Many of Alabama’s penalties can be attributed to inexperience and a general lack of discipline, with flags being thrown for such things as false starts or holding on offense, or offsides or roughing on defense.
But last weekend against Tennessee, a relatively new issue arose: pass interference. Four of the Crimson Tide’s eight penalties against the Volunteers were pass interference calls, accounting for 58 of Alabama’s season-high 93 penalty yards last Saturday.
“What we try to do is get our guys to play the ball,” Saban said. “There’s a lot of speculation in the NFL, college football, how do you call pass interference? What is pass interference? Everybody calls it a little bit different. …
“So, we want to see the players do what we coach them to do — to keep (the receiver) cut off, get in good position, become the receiver and play the ball, (and if they do that) I think they’ll have less penalties. But all the penalties that we got, we had really close, good coverage. We just need to play the ball better.”
Although none of the four pass interference penalties resulted in major damage on the scoreboard, one of two flags thrown against sophomore cornerback Patrick Surtain II did set Tennessee up with first-and-goal at the 5-yard line for what could have been a game-tying touchdown early in the second quarter. Tennessee kicked a field goal.
Surtain’s other pass interference flag came on third-and-10 and moved the Vols into the red zone in the fourth quarter, but Guarantano fumbled at the goal line, and Tide cornerback Trevon Diggs picked it up and returned it for a touchdown.
While clearly an issue this past weekend, pass interference hasn’t been much of problem for the Alabama secondary this season.
Surtain II leads the team with three pass interference calls, two coming against the Vols, while fellow sophomore Josh Jobe committed two in the season-opener against Duke. True freshmen Jordan Battle and Scooby Carter have one pass interference call apiece.
Those mistakes aren’t limited to underclassmen defensive backs, with Diggs and junior safety Xavier McKinney also getting cited for pass interference against Tennessee.
It’s because of the non-exclusive nature of those mistakes that penalties, specifically avoiding pass interference flags, have continued to be a major point of emphasis during Alabama’s practices this week.
“We have to do better in practice, practicing not getting pass-interference calls and just playing (better) defense,” Diggs said. “We don’t need to hold them. Guys are good enough not to hold (receivers). It’s just little things like that that we’re going to work on and get better.”
The Tide faces a strong Arkansas passing attack Saturday. Two weeks later, No. 2 LSU (7-0, 4-0 SEC), with the nation’s second-best passing offense (385.7 passing yards per game), comes to Tuscaloosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.