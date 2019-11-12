TUSCALOOSA — Even as he slowly walked to the sideline after a season-long 85-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the closing minutes Saturday, Tua Tagovailoa had a noticeable limp.
It was even more pronounced a minute and a half later as Alabama’s Heisman-contending quarterback made his way off the Bryant-Denny Stadium field following Saturday night’s 46-41 loss to No. 2 LSU.
Despite a clear hitch in his step after his “warrior”-like 418-yard, four-touchdown day — much of it coming during a second-half comeback after trailing 33-13 at halftime — Tagovailoa suffered no further injury to his right ankle three weeks after undergoing a tightrope procedure for a high ankle sprain.
“He’s a little sore, as to be expected,” Saban said of Tagovailoa. “We did all the medical research to do on him to find out if he did any damage or hurt himself in any way shape or form, and he did not.”
Tagovailoa played 20 days undergoing surgery on his right ankle suffered in the first half against Tennessee last month. Saban said the team will continue to monitor the quarterback’s progress this week.
“We’ll manage the soreness, maybe give him a day off today and sort of start him back (Tuesday),” Saban said. “We’ll just have to manage it day-to-day and he should respond (better) each and every week. The situation that he’s in is very much expected and he doesn’t have any further issues.”
That was good news for a Crimson Tide team that still has plenty left to play for, even if the SEC West division title is all-but lost with three weeks still left in the regular season.
Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, No. 3 Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) stands an outside shot at the No. 4 seed when the final College Football Playoff rankings are revealed after the conference championship games next month.
Alabama’s sideline also received a bit of a boost before the game when injured junior linebacker Dylan Moses showed up on the sideline in full pads and uniform, despite being ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in mid-August.
“When I saw him in uniform, I was excited for him — even though he wasn't going to play,” sophomore cornerback Patrick Surtain II said of Moses. “But it was a big moment because that just shows you how much he cares about the team and how much he's willing to go out there.”
Saban explained Moses, who many still consider a potential first-round NFL draft pick after the season, requested to dress for the game given that it was against his hometown team.
“Being from Baton Rouge, he came and asked if he could dress for the game, (he) wanted to be a part of the team for that game,” Saban said. “We had no intentions of playing him nor is that any indication that he’s ready to come back and start practicing or playing. That’s not the case. It was just something he wanted to do to be a part of the team.”
Much like Moses, there remains no news on the progress of injured junior defensive end LaBryan Ray (foot), who has missed the last six games with a lingering issue that was initially believed to involve a six-week recovery process according to Saban on Sept. 18.
“He still hasn’t been cleared medically to even start practicing yet,” Saban said of Ray on Monday. “He is in a sort of rehab-mode right now to see when he can maybe get in a position to come back and be able to play. But we’re waiting for the medical staff to say that it’s OK for him to do that.”
