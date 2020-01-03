ORLANDO, Fla. — DeVonta Smith emerged from Alabama’s locker room beneath Camping World Stadium and looked around like a man with more to do.
In that moment, the Crimson Tide’s leading receiver was headed to take care of media responsibilities as cameras and reporters hovered a few feet away following Alabama’s 35-16 season-ending win over Michigan in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl.
But moving forward, Smith’s to-do list becomes even more complicated as he weighs whether to leave school early for the NFL or return to Tuscaloosa.
Following recent announcements that junior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and junior linebacker Dylan Moses would return, Smith is among seven juniors still weighing their options. They have until Jan. 20 to declare for April’s NFL draft.
Others still to decide are receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, running back Najee Harris, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., safety Xavier McKinney, and injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“People are always asking us, ‘who’s coming back?’ and they ask them — somebody asked Ruggs, ‘so you’re leaving or you coming back?’ — and I don’t think these guys know all the time, you know?” junior tight end Miller Forristall said after the game. “They’re 19-, 20-, 21-year-old kids trying to make up their minds. So everybody’s asking them what they’re doing and a lot of guys are still trying to make up their minds, talk to family and pray about it.”
For Smith, any decision will be personal .
“Just putting me, myself and my family in the best situation that we think is the best for us,” Smith said. “I don’t know what everybody else is thinking, I don’t know what everybody else’s decision is. You’ll just have to see.”
After citing “a lot of unfinished business” as reason for his return, Moses' situation remains complicated while his father, Baton Rouge-based lawyer Edward Moses Jr., pursues whether his son would still qualify for the "loss of value" claim with Lloyd's of London Insurance that the family received a year ago based on his first-round projections in the spring.
According to the release from his father's lawfirm, Moses recently received a second-round grade from the NFL advisory committee and the family remains in "negotiations with the University of Alabama to insure (Moses) and to secure the proper protections for his return to the University of Alabama's football team for his senior season."
“I think that the big thing with Dylan was he wanted to be a part of the team. He wanted to be a leader of the team,” Saban said Tuesday morning. “He wanted to come back and play well for Alabama, and that was probably the deciding factor for him.”
Tagovailoa has said he'll announce his decision Monday.
Saban hinted earlier this week that Tagovailoa was the only Alabama junior to receive a consensus top-15 grade from the 20 or so NFL teams he spoke to, though he admitted there were several others with first-round grades from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee.
Tagovailoa is scheduled for a post-op medical evaluation of his surgically-repaired right hip later this week. That evaluation could shape his decision.
“That's a decision that I think his family needs to make. And I'm sure when they make that decision, they'll let everybody know,” Saban said Wednesday night.
Saban was then asked if he thought a return to college would benefit Tagovailoa professionally, allowing him time to rehabilitate in a comfortable situation while also possibly proving his health on the field before reentering the 2021 NFL draft.
“I’m not a doctor. I haven't operated on anybody's hip before, you know? I'm struggling to be a good coach, which is, you know, plenty to do for me,” Saban said. “I think that's a question for a medical person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.