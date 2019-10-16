TUSCALOOSA — Nicknamed “Magic” during his high school days, what Jaylen Waddle does on the football field usually draws more oohs and ahhs than criticism.
Except from his mother.
After Alabama’s sophomore receiver/punt returner received the customary hugs from family outside the Kyle Field fences following Saturday’s 47-28 win at Texas A&M, Iesha Redmon made sure to remind her only son about the one caveat to his first breakout game of the season, when he led the Crimson Tide with 176 all-purpose yards and added his first touchdown of the season.
“You got caught by the kicker, twice,” Redmon told Waddle.
“I know, mom,” he responded sheepishly.
Two days later, Waddle laughed about the exchange, even if he knew his mother likely wasn’t really joking.
“She was definitely serious,” Waddle said Monday. “But it was all good. My mom's my biggest critic, so it was (good) coming from her.”
More than 35 of Waddle’s close family and friends — including his mother, three older sisters and high school coach — made the 90-minute drive from Houston to watch the Episcopal High standout’s return to his home state Saturday.
And it was a memorable homecoming for Waddle, who opened the scoring with a 31-yard catch-and-run effort for his first touchdown.
“I was excited,” Redmon said of seeing Waddle’s first touchdown of the season. “It was good to see him do that, but that comes. Just to see the smiles that (photographers) catch of him, that lets me know he’s having fun. That means more to me. Whether he gets in the end zone or not, as long as he keeps that smile, it wouldn’t matter to me.”
Waddle said he was simply having fun.
"Coach (Nick) Saban always says to have fun when you're out there, so (I was) just out there having fun, especially being back in my home state,” Waddle said.
Saturday’s showing also earned Waddle his first SEC special teams player of the week honor Monday after registering a career-high 128 punt return yards Saturday, which ranked third-most in a single game in Alabama history behind Javier Arenas.
"It was exciting,” Waddle said. “I knew going into the game you were going to have an opportunity because the punter had a big leg."
Waddle’s punt returns of 15, 43, 28 and 42 helped set up four of Alabama’s five offensive touchdowns Saturday.
That included a second-quarter 43-yard return in which punter Braden Mann helped force Waddle out of bounds at the A&M 19-yard line in the second quarter. Three plays later, Tua Tagovailoa threw a 16-yard TD pass to Najee Harris.
“(Waddle) did a great job giving us great field position,” Tagovailoa said. “It makes it so much easier for us, and for the play-caller.”
Waddle has already made great strides as a punt returner in his second season. Through six games, he leads the nation with 267 punt return yards on 12 returns and is averaging an FBS-best 22.25 yards per return — more than half a yard better than Oregon return man Jevon Holland (21.67).
Waddle, though, deflected credit for his individual success.
“(Special teams) coach (Jeff) Banks does a good job of prepping us and letting us know what they’re going to do (on punts),” Waddle said. “It’s not always right, but most of the time he kind of knows or has an idea (how the opposition will handle its punt coverage).”
After not getting any opportunities to return punts in the season-opener against Duke, Waddle has had at least three returns in three of the last five games and is averaging 24.75 yards per return in SEC play this season against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
Waddle hopes to continue to have an impact in the return game.
"I hope so,” Waddle said. “But every team has a game plan, so if that's in their game plan, we've got to adjust and still make it happen."
