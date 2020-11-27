TUSCALOOSA — The future was on display last week.
With Alabama’s game with Kentucky well in hand by the third quarter, a trio of offensive freshmen stepped onto the field to show their stuff.
From Alabama’s vantage point, the future looked good, indeed.
From opponents’ perspective, it was more of "here we go again."
Quarterback Bryce Young and running backs Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan, part of Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class of 2020 according to 247sports.com, were quite productive when called on.
Young was 2-for-2 passing or 53 yards and a touchdown. Both completions were to DeVonta Smith. On the TD toss, Young zipped the ball into a tight window to Smith for the 18-yard score.
“That pass from Bryce, I didn’t have any other choice but to catch it,” said Smith, who set the SEC and Alabama record for most career touchdowns (33) with an earlier score. “I turned around and it was right there on my hip.”
McClellan ended up leading the Crimson Tide in rushing with 99 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. Williams ran for 30 yards and also scored a touchdown.
“It’s always great when those kids get a chance to play,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Experience is very beneficial to them. It’s also very positive for them to get the self-gratification you get when you throw a touchdown pass or score a (rushing) touchdown.”
When McClellan and Williams each scored their first career touchdown, the first to greet them on the sideline was starting running back Najee Harris, who was more excited than either freshman.
“To see them succeed, it’s almost like being proud of your little brother,” Harris said.
It was also good the inexperienced players got to see some game action, because their services could be needed down the road. Jahleel Billingsley found that out against Kentucky. The sophomore backup tight end got the start in place of Miller Forristall, who was out with an ankle sprain and a banged-up shoulder.
Billingsley had three catches for 78 yards, including a nifty one where he hurdled a Wildcat defender.
“Watching Jahleel for all the years he’s been here, I feel like he can be one of the top players to come through here at that position,” Harris said. “Just with what he provides and what he brings to the game with his speed, his athleticism, his height, ability to block. When he gets everything under control, he’s going to be something crazy to deal with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.