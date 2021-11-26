When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 19
Records: Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC), Auburn (6-5, 3-4)
The series: Alabama leads 47-37-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Climbing the ladder: Bryce Young has passed for 3,584 yards, which moves him to third in Crimson Tide history for most in a season. Ahead of him are Tua Tagovailoa (3,966 in 2018) and Mac Jones (4,500 in 2020).
2. Touchdown machine: It’s no secret Alabama has placed an emphasis on the passing game the last few years. The results are telling. Through the first 11 seasons under Nick Saban (2007-17), Alabama had 256 passing touchdowns for an average of 23 per season. Through the last four years, Alabama has 181 touchdown passes for an average of 45 per season. Bryce Young’s 38 TDs is third in the nation.
3. Not bad odds: When opponents get into a fourth-down situation, it’s probably a good idea to go for it. Arkansas was 3-for-3 last week on fourth down, and opponents are 16-for-25. Ole Miss had the worst luck of Alabama opponents (2 of 5).
4. Special letdown: Alabama hasn’t had much luck lately with defending special-team fake kicks. Arkansas scored a touchdown off a fake field goal last week and LSU converted a first down on a fake punt the week prior.
--
Key matchup
Alabama WR Jameson Williams vs. Auburn DB Roger McCreary
Where would Alabama be without Williams? The Ohio State transfer has topped 1,200 yards and leads the receivers with 13 touchdowns. McCreary is one of the top defensive backs in the country with 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. This matchup is prime viewing for Alabama and Auburn fans.
--
Player of the week
Bryce Young, QB
The sophomore continues to improve and it couldn’t have gotten much better after last week’s school-record 559 passing yards and five touchdown passes (ties for second in school history). Auburn’s defense has been exposed the last half the season. Young could have another big day picking the Tigers apart.
--
By the numbers
2: John Metchie needs 105 yards for the Tide to have two 1,000-yard receivers this season. Jameson Williams has 1,218 yards already.
55: Brian Robinson can top 1,000 rushing yards with 55 yards against Auburn. It would be the first 1,000-yard season for the fifth-year senior.
14: The Tide’s win against Arkansas last week secured its 14th straight 10-win season. That streak ties Florida State (1987-2000) for the most in Division I all-time.
--
Prediction
Alabama 35, Auburn 21
The SEC West is clinched, so Alabama has less to focus on for Saturday. Now it just has to figure out how to beat Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a rare accomplishment in the Nick Saban era. All signs point to an Alabama win, but it will be a grind, just as it has for most of its road games this year.
— Edwin Stanton
