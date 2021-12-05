Alabama 41, Georgia 24

Georgia;3;14;0;7;—;24

Alabama;0;24;7;10;—;41

--

First quarter

UGA—FG Podlesny 38, 6:01.

Second quarter

UGA—Washington 5 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 14:56.

UA—J. Williams 67 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 14:12.

UA—Metchie 13 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 9:46.

UA—FG Reichard 33, 3:28.

UGA—McConkey 32 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 2:06.

UA—Young 11 run (Reichard kick), 0:26.

Third quarter

UA—J. Williams 55 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 13:10.

Fourth quarter

UA—Battle 42 interception return (Reichard kick), 11:59.

UGA—Bowers 18 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 9:42.

UA—FG Reichard 41, 1:59.

———

;UGA;UA

First downs;30;25

Rushes-yards;30-109;26-115

Passing;340;421

Comp-Att-Int;29-48-2;26-44-0

Return Yards;51;45

Punts-Avg.;4-52.5;5-43.8

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;6-46;7-85

Time of Possession;34:13;25:47

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Georgia, Cook 11-38, McIntosh 4-32, White 7-27, Bennett 7-11, Bowers 1-1. Alabama, Robinson 16-55, Young 3-40, Sanders 6-21, team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Georgia, Bennett 29-48-2-340. Alabama, Young, 26-44-0-421.

RECEIVING—Georgia, Bowers 10-139, Cook 4-28, Burton 3-36, Pickens 2-41, McConkey 2-35, White 2-17, McIntosh 2-5, Fitzpatrick 1-22, Mitchell 1-8, Washington 1-5, K. Jackson 1-4. Alabama, J. Williams 7-184, Metchie 6-97, Bolden 5-54, Billingsley 2-27, Holden 2-21, Robinson 2-16, Latu 1-13, Brooks 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

