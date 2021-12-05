Alabama 41, Georgia 24
Georgia;3;14;0;7;—;24
Alabama;0;24;7;10;—;41
--
First quarter
UGA—FG Podlesny 38, 6:01.
Second quarter
UGA—Washington 5 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 14:56.
UA—J. Williams 67 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 14:12.
UA—Metchie 13 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 9:46.
UA—FG Reichard 33, 3:28.
UGA—McConkey 32 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 2:06.
UA—Young 11 run (Reichard kick), 0:26.
Third quarter
UA—J. Williams 55 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 13:10.
Fourth quarter
UA—Battle 42 interception return (Reichard kick), 11:59.
UGA—Bowers 18 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 9:42.
UA—FG Reichard 41, 1:59.
———
;UGA;UA
First downs;30;25
Rushes-yards;30-109;26-115
Passing;340;421
Comp-Att-Int;29-48-2;26-44-0
Return Yards;51;45
Punts-Avg.;4-52.5;5-43.8
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;6-46;7-85
Time of Possession;34:13;25:47
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Georgia, Cook 11-38, McIntosh 4-32, White 7-27, Bennett 7-11, Bowers 1-1. Alabama, Robinson 16-55, Young 3-40, Sanders 6-21, team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Georgia, Bennett 29-48-2-340. Alabama, Young, 26-44-0-421.
RECEIVING—Georgia, Bowers 10-139, Cook 4-28, Burton 3-36, Pickens 2-41, McConkey 2-35, White 2-17, McIntosh 2-5, Fitzpatrick 1-22, Mitchell 1-8, Washington 1-5, K. Jackson 1-4. Alabama, J. Williams 7-184, Metchie 6-97, Bolden 5-54, Billingsley 2-27, Holden 2-21, Robinson 2-16, Latu 1-13, Brooks 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.