TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama gymnastics program responded to racism allegations of a former member with a lengthy video this week, while two gymnasts made statements of their own.
Makarri Doggette and Lexi Graber both released statements through their Twitter accounts on Friday, after the Crimson Tide's gymnastics program released a 3-minute, 7-second message on its social media platforms Thursday. This all comes after former UA gymnast Tia Kiaku alleged multiple incidents of racist treatment in the program, from coaches and fellow gymnasts.
Doggette, Kiaku and Sania Mitchell were the three black gymnasts approached by assistant coach Bill Lorenz in a practice vault drill where Lorenz asked, "What is this, the back of the bus?" Lorenz publicly apologized in a statement this week.
“After the incident, we were contacted and apologized to repeatedly as well as immediate action being taken by the university when it originally happened MONTHS ago,” Doggette wrote. “Initially, I felt manipulated/pressured to react a certain way being one of the only black women on the team.
“Following the incident, a team meeting was held. Contrary to what was said, things were handled immediately, meetings were in process, most of which were not attended by my former teammate. In her defense, maybe she didn’t realize how serious they took the situation like we did, as she removed herself not only from the team and team activities that she was invited to, but the university itself. I only wish she participated in these meetings so she could fully understand the sense of urgency that the staff had, to make sure we all felt loved and respected.”
Kiaku, in a Tuscaloosa News interview, described her presence at several meetings. Kiaku said she outlined to a teammate in one meeting why use of the N-word is unacceptable, to which the teammate replied that it was a joke. Kiaku also said other meetings left her feeling as if the gymnasts and coaches did not want her around.
Kiaku left the Crimson Tide after the fall semester, before the team's 2020 season. It is plausible that the topic carried over to meetings in the spring semester when Kiaku wasn’t a member of the team.
“So today, I stand here to say to Tia: I am sorry," Graber wrote. "I am sorry for the experiences you have had, the pain you’ve felt, and I am sorry for the wrongful words. Additionally, I feel it is right to say thank you. Thank you for having the courage to speak up and allowing us as a team, individuals, and as a program to truly open our eyes and hearts to what is going on around us. Thank you for showing us how to be better and help others be better moving forward."
The team's video featured both Doggette and Mitchell. It did not include three gymnasts due to return next season or the 2020 team's three now-departed seniors.
“This group of girls is so much more than just teammates. We are family,” Jensie Givens said in the video. “We have each other’s backs, we protect one another and we bring everybody’s differences to the table. All together, these differences combine, we shine as one.”
Mitchell was the final athlete featured in the video and the one who spoke the most.
“Every single person — whether it be gymnasts, coach or staff member — every single person loves and respects each other like family,” Mitchell said. “And that’s not just something we say to try to make us look good or uphold an image. We mean that, and we actively carry it out. We don’t just tell each other, we show each other through our actions. We laugh together, we cry together and we work hard together.
“We all come from different backgrounds and we all have different opinions and different feelings, but we value that. We embrace our differences and we learn from them. No, we’re not perfect, but when we do have issues or when we do make mistakes, we handle it up front. We talk about it, we forgive, we learn and we grow, and we end up closer and stronger because of it.”
