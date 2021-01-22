Add former NFL general manager and coach to Alabama head coach Nick Saban's long list of assistants during his time with the Crimson Tide.
Alabama is hiring former Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien to be the Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Thursday.
"We are pleased and happy to be able to add Bill O'Brien to our coaching staff," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "He has a wealth of experience as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL and college. Bill is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, an outstanding teacher and excellent recruiter."
O'Brien was fired in Houston after spending six years with the Texans and compiling a 52-48 record. The Texans won four AFC South titles with O'Brien at the helm.
In 2020, however, the Texans started the season 0-4 and O'Brien received criticism for trading away star receiver Deandre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.
Prior to working with the Texans, O'Brien was the head coach at Penn State and led the Nittany Lions to a 15-9 record.
"I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this University and the success Coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa," O'Brien said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country."
In all, O'Brien has 28 years of NFL and college coaching experience. He was also a former linebacker and defensive end at Brown in 1990-92.
