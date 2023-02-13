Alabama Auburn Basketball
Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) reacts after they beat Auburn in Auburn on Saturday. The Tide jumped to No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years.

