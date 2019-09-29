TUSCALOOSA — There’s been a shift atop the nation’s Top 25 college football teams, and it didn’t even require a loss to take place.
Following another convincing victory Saturday, Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) leapfrogged preseason No. 1 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls released Sunday, one day after the defending national champion Tigers barely escaped with a 21-20 win at unranked North Carolina (2-3, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide, which has been the nation’s consensus No. 2 team since the preseason after losing to Clemson 44-16 in last season’s national title game, continues to be carried by a record-setting offense that racked up 573 total yards in Saturday’s 59-31 win over Ole Miss inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama received 29 first-place votes in both national polls, with five total teams earning first-place consideration in the latest AP poll. Clemson, which actually led with 30 first-place votes in the coaches poll, had just 18 in the latest AP poll, followed by four first-place votes by idle No. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and seven for new consensus No. 4 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which overtook idle No. 5 LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC). No. 7 Auburn (5-0, 2-0 SEC) also received three first-place votes.
