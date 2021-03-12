TUSCALOOSA — Alabama coach Nate Oats said Wednesday that the Crimson Tide is “probably as healthy as we’ve been all year” as it enters postseason play at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville.
The Crimson Tide will face No. 9 seed Mississippi State in Nashville at 11 a.m. today.
Oats cautioned that Mississippi State is “peaking at the right time.”
"It's a new season,” Oats said. “Our guys are fresh. We had a great three days of practice here. Our guys are rejuvenated and ready to go.
”I think Herb (Jones) is as good as he has been all year. Juwan (Gary) is better (after a shoulder injury). I’d say everyone is at 100 percent except (Jordan) Bruner. He had two knee surgeries in the middle of the season so he still isn’t moving as fast but his basketball IQ is so high that we can still play him.”
Jones, who was named SEC Player of the Year by all three major selectors (USA Today, SEC coaches and Associated Press) this week, confirmed that he was no longer bothered by the accumulation of injuries (back, hip and finger) that slowed him at mid-season.
“I feel great,” Jones said Wednesday. “I’m right at 100 percent. My body feels better than it has all year.”
Oats was quick to caution that Alabama’s attitude, as much as its physical condition, was critical as it enters the tournament as the top seed and betting favorite.
”Whoever we play, it’s going to be tough,” he said. “We played Mississippi State last week. They gave us all we wanted. They’ve got arguably the best backcourt in the conference in (DJ) Stewart and (Iverson) Molinar.”
Alabama isn’t playing for its NCAA Tournament life. Most bracketologists have the Crimson Tide firmly on the No. 2 line for Selection Sunday.
Oats said that the NCAA bracket hasn’t been a major motivator for Alabama.
“We’ve never said, ‘We need to make the NCAA Tournament,’” he said. “Yes, we’re in and that’s great. But our approach has always been to play our best basketball and the rest of those things would take care of themselves.”
Many observers expected Alabama would face Kentucky in Friday’s quarterfinal, a reasonable opinion given that Mississippi State had not defeated Kentucky (0-15) since John Calipari became UK head coach in 2010.
Instead, the Bulldogs built a 14-point lead and held on for a one-point win as the Wildcats’ Dontaie Allen missed a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining.
“They’re the best team in our league,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland told the SEC Network moments after the Bulldogs beat Kentucky. “I voted Herb Jones as both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. (Jahvon) Quinerly, in my opinion, was the sixth man of the year.
“Obviously Nate’s done a tremendous job. I love (Jaden) Shackelford. They have great personnel. They’re really, really well-coached. They’re very difficult because of how they space the floor and spread you out. Herb and (John) Petty are so good. Imagine having a team with two seniors like that who are going to make a lot of money playing basketball next year.”
