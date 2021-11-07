Alabama 20, LSU 14
LSU;7;0;7;0;—;14
Alabama;0;14;6;0;—;20
--
First quarter
LSU—B. Thomas 8 pass from M. Johnson (York kick), 8:33.
Second quarter
UA—Robinson 2 run (Reichard kick), 2:52.
UA—Metchie 8 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 0:48.
Third quarter
UA—J. Williams 58 pass from Young (kick failed), 12:51.
LSU—Bech 8 pass from M. Johnson (York kick), 2:27.
———
;LSU;UA
First downs;16;16
Rushes-yards;40-109;26-6
Passing;186;302
Comp-Att-Int;17-33-1;24-37-0
Return Yards;23;53
Punts-Avg.;5-40.2;6-39.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;6-30;9-64
Time of Possession;31:16;28:44
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—LSU, Davis-Price 23-104, Goodwin 3-8, Kiner 5-7, B. Thomas 1-5, M. Johnson 8-(minus 15). Alabama, B. Robinson 13-18, R. Williams 2-9, J. Williams 1-1, Bolden 1-0, Young 9-(minus 22).
PASSING—LSU, M. Johnson 16-32-1-160, Atkins 1-1-0-26. Alabama, Young 24-37-0-302.
RECEIVING—LSU, Bech 5-33, Jenkins 4-54, B. Thomas 3-28, Palmer 2-36, Mashburn 1-26, Kirklin 1-6, Goodwin 1-3. Alabama, J. Williams 10-160, Metchie 9-73, Bolden 2-22, R. Williams 1-24, Latu 1-15, B. Robinson 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 49.
