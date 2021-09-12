Alabama 48, Mercer 14
Mercer;0;0;7;7;—;14
Alabama;14;17;14;3;—;48
--
First quarter
UA—McClellan 33 blocked punt return (Reichard kick), 6:39.
UA—Robinson 4 run (Reichard kick), 3:22.
Second quarter
UA—Bolden 18 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 14:51.
UA—McClellan 5 run (Reichard kick), 6:30.
UA—FG Reichard 30, 0:33.
Third quarter
UA—Williams 8 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 10:52.
MER—Harper 60 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 8:21.
UA—McClellan 21 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:50.
Fourth quarter
MER—James 22 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 12:24.
UA—FG Reichard 40, 6:41.
———
;MER;UA
First downs;13;24
Rushes-yards;36-48;34-158
Passing;168;266
Comp-Att-Int;10-18-2;20-31-0
Return Yards;67;149
Punts-Avg.;8-31.5;3-43.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;7-54;9-95
Time of Possession;30:09;29:51
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mercer, Davis 12-47, Dirrim 7-24, Payton 5-10, Wroble 1-3, Peevy 4-(minus 7), Marshall 6-(minus 9), team 1-(minus 20). Alabama, Robinson 10-70, Milroe 7-33, Sanders 7-30, McClellan 4-13, R. Williams 4-11, Young 2-1.
PASSING—Mercer, Payton 9-15-1-159, Peevy 1-3-1-9. Alabama, Young 19-27-0-227, Tyson 1-3-0-39, Milroe 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Mercer, Harper 2-69, Dirrim 2-45, James 2-33, Wroble 2-11, May 1-7, Davis 1-3. Alabama, Earle 7-85, Metchie 5-70, J. Williams 3-31, Holden 2-31, McClellan 1-21, Bolden 1-18, Robinson 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.