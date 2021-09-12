Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Mercer;0;0;7;7;—;14

Alabama;14;17;14;3;—;48

--

First quarter

UA—McClellan 33 blocked punt return (Reichard kick), 6:39.

UA—Robinson 4 run (Reichard kick), 3:22.

Second quarter

UA—Bolden 18 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 14:51.

UA—McClellan 5 run (Reichard kick), 6:30.

UA—FG Reichard 30, 0:33.

Third quarter

UA—Williams 8 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 10:52.

MER—Harper 60 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 8:21.

UA—McClellan 21 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:50.

Fourth quarter

MER—James 22 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 12:24.

UA—FG Reichard 40, 6:41.

———

;MER;UA

First downs;13;24

Rushes-yards;36-48;34-158

Passing;168;266

Comp-Att-Int;10-18-2;20-31-0

Return Yards;67;149

Punts-Avg.;8-31.5;3-43.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;7-54;9-95

Time of Possession;30:09;29:51

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Mercer, Davis 12-47, Dirrim 7-24, Payton 5-10, Wroble 1-3, Peevy 4-(minus 7), Marshall 6-(minus 9), team 1-(minus 20). Alabama, Robinson 10-70, Milroe 7-33, Sanders 7-30, McClellan 4-13, R. Williams 4-11, Young 2-1.

PASSING—Mercer, Payton 9-15-1-159, Peevy 1-3-1-9. Alabama, Young 19-27-0-227, Tyson 1-3-0-39, Milroe 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Mercer, Harper 2-69, Dirrim 2-45, James 2-33, Wroble 2-11, May 1-7, Davis 1-3. Alabama, Earle 7-85, Metchie 5-70, J. Williams 3-31, Holden 2-31, McClellan 1-21, Bolden 1-18, Robinson 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 34.

