No. 1 Alabama 44, No. 14 Miami 13
Alabama;10;17;14;3;—;44
Miami;0;3;10;0;—;13
--
First quarter
UA—Metchie 37 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 12:07.
UA—FG Reichard 38, 4:39.
Second quarter
UA—Latu 9 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 14:12.
UA—FG Reichard 51, 11:33.
UA—Latu 25 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 6:55.
UM—FG Borregales 37, 0:00.
Third quarter
UA—J. Williams 94 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 9:29.
UA—Sanders 20 run (Reichard kick), 7:01.
UM—Restrepo 29 pass from King (Borregales kick), 5:18.
UM—FG Borregales 28, 0:30.
Fourth quarter
UA—FG Reichard 40, 7:52.
———
;UA;UM
First downs;28;17
Rushes-yards;37-140;30-69
Passing;354;179
Comp-Att-Int;28-39-0;23-31-2
Return Yards;49;0
Punts-Avg.;2-31.0;5-47.2
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-81;7-75
Time of Possession;33:19;22:43
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, Robinson 12-60, Sanders 8-41, McClellan 9-36, R. Williams 6-4, Young 2-(minus 1). Miami, Harris 12-37, Chaney 7-23, King 9-10, Van Dyke 2-(minus 1).
PASSING—Alabama, Young 27-38-0-344, Tyson 1-1-0-10. Miami, King 23-30-2-179, Van Dyke 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Alabama, Metchie 6-76, J. Williams 4-126, Latu 3-43, Bolden 3-26, Armour-Davis 3-21, McClellan 3-15, To'o To'o 2-25, Robinson 2-0, Holden 1-12, Hall 1-10. Miami, Rambo 6-29, Smith 5-45, Restrepo 3-55, Harley 3-23, Mallory 2-12, Harris 2-8, Chaney 1-4, Redding 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
