Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

Alabama;14;7;14;14;—;49

Mississippi St.;3;3;3;0;—;9

First quarter

UA—Metchie 46 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 10:34.

MSU—FG Ruiz 44, 6:52.

UA—Battle 40 interception return (Reichard kick), 3:54.

Second quarter

UA—Robinson 1 run (Reichard kick), 3:15.

MSU—FG Ruiz 37, 0:59.

Third quarter

UA—J. Williams 75 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 14:46.

MSU—FG Ruiz 37, 10:40.

UA—Robinson 51 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 3:24.

Fourth quarter

UA—Robinson 3 run (Reichard kick), 12:37.

UA—Holden 29 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 6:20.

;UA;MSU

First downs;22;24

Rushes-yards;41-195;19-(-1)

Passing;348;300

Comp-Att-Int;20-28-0;35-55-3

Return Yards;142;0

Punts-Avg.;3-37.3;5-40.6

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-60;6-25

Time of Possession;29:53;30:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Alabama, R. Williams 11-78, Robinson 19-73, Sanders 4-27, Young 6-18, team 1-(minus 1). Mississippi St., D. Johnson 7-24, Marks 3-16, Rogers 9-(minus 41).

PASSING—Alabama, Young 20-28-0-349. Mississippi St., 35-55-3-300.

RECEIVING—Alabama, Metchie 7-117, Robinson 5-68, Holden 3-70, J. Williams 2-77, Bolden 2-9, R. Williams 1-7. Mississippi St., 7-59, Marks 7-38, Walley 6-64, Heath 3-56, Calvin 3-9, Ford 2-26, A. Williams 2-17, Griffin 2-15, D. Johnson 2-9, Harvey 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

