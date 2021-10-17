Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9
Alabama;14;7;14;14;—;49
Mississippi St.;3;3;3;0;—;9
First quarter
UA—Metchie 46 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 10:34.
MSU—FG Ruiz 44, 6:52.
UA—Battle 40 interception return (Reichard kick), 3:54.
Second quarter
UA—Robinson 1 run (Reichard kick), 3:15.
MSU—FG Ruiz 37, 0:59.
Third quarter
UA—J. Williams 75 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 14:46.
MSU—FG Ruiz 37, 10:40.
UA—Robinson 51 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 3:24.
Fourth quarter
UA—Robinson 3 run (Reichard kick), 12:37.
UA—Holden 29 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 6:20.
;UA;MSU
First downs;22;24
Rushes-yards;41-195;19-(-1)
Passing;348;300
Comp-Att-Int;20-28-0;35-55-3
Return Yards;142;0
Punts-Avg.;3-37.3;5-40.6
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-60;6-25
Time of Possession;29:53;30:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, R. Williams 11-78, Robinson 19-73, Sanders 4-27, Young 6-18, team 1-(minus 1). Mississippi St., D. Johnson 7-24, Marks 3-16, Rogers 9-(minus 41).
PASSING—Alabama, Young 20-28-0-349. Mississippi St., 35-55-3-300.
RECEIVING—Alabama, Metchie 7-117, Robinson 5-68, Holden 3-70, J. Williams 2-77, Bolden 2-9, R. Williams 1-7. Mississippi St., 7-59, Marks 7-38, Walley 6-64, Heath 3-56, Calvin 3-9, Ford 2-26, A. Williams 2-17, Griffin 2-15, D. Johnson 2-9, Harvey 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
