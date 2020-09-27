No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19
Alabama;14;14;7;3;—;38
Missouri;0;3;3;13;—;19
--
First quarter
Ala—Harris 1 run (Reichard kick), 7:46
Ala—Waddle 18 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 4:14
Second quarter
Ala—Harris 1 run (Reichard kick), 14:37
Mo—FG Mevis 27, 6:00
Ala—Waddle 23 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 1:38
Third quarter
Ala—Harris 8 run (Reichard kick), 9:45
Mo—FG Mevis 37, 1:09
Fourth quarter
Mo—Badie 54 pass from Robinson (Mevis kick), 8:28
Ala—FG Reichard 34, 2:05
Mo—Bazelak 7 run (no PAT attempt), 0:00
———
;Ala;Mo
First downs;22;20
Rushes-yards;36-111;34-69
Passing;303;253
Comp-Att-Int;23-32-0;26-39-0
Return Yards;0;56
Punts-Avg.;3-39.0;3-39.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-2
Penalties-Yards;7-49;3-20
Time of Possession;31:25;28:35
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, Harris 17-98, B.Robinson 4-18, Jones 1-4, Young 4-2, Sanders 9-1, Smith 1-(minus 12). Missouri, Rountree 14-67, Bazelak 3-12, Badie 4-11, Knox 2-9, Abrams-Draine 1-3, Downing 1-2, Hazelton 1-0, S.Robinson 8-(minus 35).
PASSING—Alabama, Jones 18-24-0-249, Young 5-8-0-54. Missouri, S.Robinson 19-25-0-185, Bazelak 7-14-0-68.
RECEIVING—Alabama, Waddle 8-134, Smith 8-89, Metchie 2-42, Harris 2-8, Forristall 1-34, B.Robinson 1-(minus 2), Sanders 1-(minus 2). Missouri, Knox 5-63, Hazelton 5-34, Gicinto 3-44, Banister 3-27, Parker 3-6, Chism 2-12, Badie 1-54, Hea 1-9, Dove 1-9, Downing 1-7, S.Robinson 1-(minus 12).
