Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3
New Mexico State;3;0;0;0;—;3
Alabama;14;35;0;10;—;59
--
First quarter
NMS—FG Albertson 50, 5:35.
UA—J. Williams 50 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 4:51.
UA—Latu 12 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 0:14.
Second quarter
UA—Robinson 1 run (Reichard kick), 13:15.
UA—J. Williams 32 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 11:25.
UA—Robinson 63 run (Reichard kick), 7:54.
UA—J. Williams 7 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:28.
UA—Billingsley 5 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 0:15.
Fourth quarter
UA—Sanders 5 run (Reichard kick), 14:12.
UA—FG Martin 29, 5:24.
———
;NMS;UA
First downs;10;30
Rushes-yards;27-9;41-247
Passing;129;340
Comp-Att-Int;19-31-0-129;30-37-0-340
Return Yards;29;74
Punts-Avg.;10-38.5;2-38.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;3-15;4-37
Time of Possession;29:27;30:33
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Mexico St., J. Johnson 14-5, Eget 1-4, Powers 2-2, Samuels 1-0, Escobar 1-0, Price 8-(minus 2). Alabama, B. Robinson 9-99, Sanders 12-66, Milroe 5-26, Leary 3-22, Kennedy 7-16, R. Williams 1-11, Young 4-7.
PASSING—New Mexico St., J. Johnson 19-30-0-129, Eget 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Young 21-23-0-270, Tyson 6-8-0-43, Milroe 2-5-0-17, Barker 1-1-0-10.
RECEIVING—New Mexico St., Warner 4-29, Harrity 3-30, Whitford 3-19, PJ Johnson 3-11, Escobar 2-12, Price 2-3, Bodison 1-19, Wyatt 1-6. Alabama, J. Williams 6-158, Metchie 6-48, B. Robinson 5-36, Baker 2-1, Jones-Bell 2-16, Holden 2-11, Bolden 1-13, Latu 1-12, Hall 1-10, Brooks 1-9, Ouzts 1-8, Billingsley 1-5, Leary 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
(0) comments
