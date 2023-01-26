No. 2 Alabama rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to beat Mississippi State 66-63 on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.
The Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed 43-33 with 16 minutes remaining before going on a 15-3 run to take a lead. After the Bulldogs (12-8, 1-7) led by three at the 8-minute mark, Alabama went on a 15-4 run and took the lead for good.
Mississippi State scored the game's final four points and had two shots in the final seconds at a potential tie.
Alabama's Noah Gurley blocked Shakeel Moore's 3-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining. Eric Reed Jr. got the offensive rebound and missed another 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.
Jahvon Quinerly finished with 14 points to lead the Crimson Tide, which shot 37%.
Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller added 13 points each. Miller was 5-of-9 from the field, while Clowney was 7-of-8 on free throws and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Tolu Smith's 15 points and Dashawn Davis' 14 led the Bulldogs. Mississippi State shot 46%.
The Bulldogs entered Wednesday as the No. 2 team in the SEC and No. 6 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 58.3 points per game. Foes also were shooting just 39%, which ranked 16th nationally and fourth in the league.
The Crimson Tide has won nine straight since a mid-December loss to Gonzaga.
Alabama reached No. 2 in the AP poll this week, its highest since being No. 1 in the 2002-03 season. The Crimson Tide entered Wednesday as one of 10 teams in Division I — and the only one in a Power 5 conference — to be unbeaten in league play.
The Tide has a 132-78 lead in its series against Mississippi State, including eight wins in the last 11 meetings. Alabama has won seven straight over the Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama, which won 78-67 at Mississippi State on Dec. 28, plays at Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Texas A&M 79, No. 15 Auburn 63: Tyrece Radford dropped 30 points, and the Aggies (14-6, 6-1 SEC) ended the nation's longest home winning streak.
Radford was 8-of-17 from the field and 11-of-12 at the line. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Wade Taylor IV added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for A&M.
Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome scored 16 points each for the Tigers (16-4, 6-2).
Auburn had won 28 straight on its home court with UCLA (19) second and Kent State (16) third. Gonzaga had the longest home win streak at 76 straight before a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19.
The Tigers play at West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.