TUSCALOOSA — Alabama and Ohio State have schedule a home-and-home football series, the Crimson Tide announced Thursday.
Alabama will visit the Buckeyes in 2027 and host Ohio State in 2028.
The Crimson Tide, with the addition, will play 11 non-conference games against Power 5 competition from 2022-29.
“This series with Ohio State adds another outstanding non-conference opponent to our future football schedules,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. “We are thrilled at the progress we’ve made in securing such quality home-and-homes that will provide tremendous opportunities for our team and an exciting game day atmosphere for our fans in the coming years.”
The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes have faced each other four times with three in bowl games and all four at neutral sites.
The teams opened the 1986 season in the Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Alabama winning 16-10.
The Crimson Tide ended the 1977 season with a 35-6 Sugar Bowl win and the 1994 season with a 24-17 Citrus Bowl victory. The Buckeyes capped the 2014 season by beating Alabama 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl, which was a playoff semifinal.
Alabama and Texas play a home-and-home series at Texas in 2022 and Tuscaloosa in 2023.
The Crimson Tide will host Wisconsin and visit Florida State in 2025. In 2026, Alabama hosts Florida State and travel to West Virginia.
In 2027, Alabama will host West Virginia as well as travel to Ohio State. In 2028, when the Crimson Tide hosts the Buckeyes, Alabama will also start a home-and-home series with Notre Dame by going to the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame travels to Alabama in 2029.
“I can promise you that we want to play more games against Power 5 teams and should play more games against Power 5 teams, all of us,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in August. “If we don’t, fans are going to quit coming, and I can’t say I blame them.”
In the 2030s, Alabama has games scheduled with Georgia Tech (2030-31), Arizona and Oklahoma (2032-33), and Virginia Tech (2034-35).
