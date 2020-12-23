BIRMINGHAM — Southeastern Conference coaches have chosen Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith as offensive player of the year over two fellow Heisman Trophy candidates.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide dominated the awards and All-SEC teams released on Tuesday. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was defensive player of the year and Nick Saban was named coach of the year.
Tide teammates Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
Smith was chosen as top offensive player over candidates including Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. All three are among the top Heisman contenders.
Georgia punter Jake Camarda is special teams player of the year. Auburn tailback Tank Bigsby and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak are co-freshmen of the year.
Jones was named the top scholar-athlete and first-team All-SEC quarterback.
Alabama had nine first-team All-SEC selections while Florida, Georgia and Missouri had three each.
The league's coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players.
--
Maxwell Award finalists
Jones and Smith, along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, are the finalists for the Maxwell Award given to college football's top player.
The finalists for nine college football awards were announced Tuesday, including those honoring the top defensive player, quarterback and running back.
The winners will be announced Jan. 7 during ESPN's college football awards show. Lawrence and Jones are also finalists for Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, along with Florida's Trask.
Smith is also up for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the outstanding receiver. Florida's Kyle Pitts is the first tight end to be a Biletnikoff finalist, and Mississippi's Elijah Moore made it three for three finalists from the Southeastern Conference.
Other awards and finalists:
Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) — Zaven Collins, linebacker, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame; Patrick Surtain II, cornerback, Alabama.
Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) — Liam Eichenberg, tackle, Notre Dame; Leatherwood, tackle, Alabama; Daviyon Nixon, defensive tackle, Iowa.
Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back) — Richie Grant, safety, UCF; Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU; Surtain, cornerback, Alabama.
Doak Walker Award (top running back) — Travis Etienne, Clemson; Breece Hall, Iowa State; Najee Harris, Alabama.
Ray Guy Award (top punter) — Jake Camarada, Georgia; Pressley Harvin Jr., Georgia Tech; Lou Hedley, Miami.
Lou Groza Award (top kicker) — Jose Borregales, Miami; Jake Oldroyd, BYU; Will Reichard, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.