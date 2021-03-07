ATHENS, Ga. — Alabama looked ordinary when it was missing its strength as one of the nation's best 3-point shooting teams.
When the long-range shots started falling, the Crimson Tide again looked like the Southeastern Conference champion.
Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half that gave No. 8 Alabama the lead and the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 89-79 on Saturday.
Alabama led only 82-79 before Keon Ellis, a backup guard, sank a 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining. It was one of eight 3s in 10 attempts in the second half for the Crimson Tide after Alabama made only 2 of 12 attempts in the first half.
“That 3 was huge,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said.
Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama with 18 points. John Petty Jr. had 15 and Jaden Shackelford finished with 14.
Alabama (21-6, 16-2 SEC) overcame 22 turnovers and the slow start to match its school record for SEC wins in the 1986-87 season. The Crimson Tide will take a three-game winning streak and the No. 1 seed into next week's SEC tournament in Nashville.
Quinerly blamed a sluggish first half on “not coming out ready to play 100%” and “some bonehead mistakes.”
“In the second half we took better care of the ball and got the ball moving around a little more and obviously the offense took care of itself,” Quinerly said.
Georgia (14-11, 7-11) led by 14 in the first half but couldn't maintain the pace. Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Freshman K.D. Johnson had 16.
Georgia coach Tom Crean said the key shot by Ellis was evidence of Alabama’s depth when he said is “the real separator” in the conference.
The Tide's challenge was to avoid a letdown while playing one week after clinching its first SEC regular-season championship in 19 years. Alabama cut down the nets on its home court after completing a sweep of rival Auburn on Tuesday night.
The poor long-distance shooting by Alabama early created an opening for Georgia to open a 29-15 lead. The Crimson Tide regrouped to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 36-30 at halftime.
Led by Jones, who had 10 points, the Crimson Tide needed only about one minute in the second half to grab the lead. Jones had two baskets and Jordan Bruner sank a 3-pointer in a 15-2 run, including nine unanswered points, to open the half.
Alabama appeared to be on the verge of taking control when it stretched the advantage to 55-45. Georgia answered with three quick 3-pointers from Johnson to trim the Crimson Tide's lead to 57-54.
The Bulldogs briefly pulled within two points but couldn't complete the comeback. Alabama stretched its advantage back to 10 points at 73-63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.