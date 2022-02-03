TUSCALOOSA — Alabama wrapped up another season just a few weeks ago, but the attention has shifted to the 2022 team.
The Crimson Tide returns some of its key pieces such as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, but Alabama will have to supplement with young talent through recruiting.
The 24-player class includes four rated as 5-stars and 17 4-stars, according to 247Sports. Here's a look at each player Nick Saban signed and the impact each one could have early in 2022:
• TE Danny Lewis: Lewis is Alabama's only February signee. He will be added to the group of tight ends alongside returning starter Cameron Latu. Alabama needs more consistency from this group.
• Edge Jeremiah Alexander: He's a 5-star and the No. 1 edge defender in the class. Alabama already has All-American Will Anderson Jr. at one edge spot and SEC All-Freshman team member Dallas Turner at the other. It's a crowded position, but as 2021 showed with injuries to Christopher Allen and Drew Sanders, depth is important.
• WR Aaron Anderson: There will be a need for young receivers to step up early in 2022. Anderson could be among those who compete for those snaps.
• Edge Jihaad Campbell: Campbell joins a crowded position group with Will Anderson Jr. at the top of the list. Snaps could become hard to come by early if everyone is healthy. But as 2021 has shown at edge defender, depth is important for when injuries happen.
• QB Ty Simpson: Simpson will join a quarterback room with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Bryce Young as well as Jalen Milroe. Simpson will be competing to back up Young early.
• ATH Isaiah Bond: Alabama will have another shakeup at the receiver position. There will be plenty of chances for young receivers early in 2022.
• OT Tyler Booker: Alabama will likely experience some changes at tackle for the 2022 season. Both tackle spots will be open for competition.
• TE Elijah Brown: Brown gives Alabama another option at tight end, where the Crimson Tide will want more consistency in 2022.
• CB Tre'Quon Fegans: Alabama has some openings at cornerback, whether it be as starters or backups, with Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis heading to the NFL draft. Fegans could compete for backup snaps early.
• DL Isaiah Hastings: Hastings will look to potentially compete for a spot in the defensive line rotation, depending on how other freshmen and upperclassmen also perform in practices in the spring and the fall.
• RB Emmanuel Henderson: Henderson could have a chance to play early depending on how he adjusts. Brian Robinson Jr. is headed to the NFL, leaving an opening at the starting running back spot. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams will each be returning from injuries.
• ATH Antonio Kite: Kite has experience at defensive back and receiver, so Alabama has options as to how it wants to use him.
• ATH Kendrick Law: Law has the speed and ability to help Alabama wherever it sees fit, whether it be at defensive back or receiver.
• CB Earl Little Jr.: Young cornerbacks could be needed to contribute early. Otherwise, current freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry will return after seeing some time last this season as a starter.
• RB Jamarion Miller: There will be an opening at the starting running back spot in 2022. With others attempting to return from injuries at the position, young backs such as Miller will have a chance to compete early.
• LB Shawn Murphy: Murphy's chance to see the field as a freshman will likely be limited by the return of veterans such as Henry To'o To'o and Jaylen Moody. Special teams might be the route in which he can contribute quicker.
• ATH Amari Niblack: Niblack has the ability to be a receiver or a tight end. Either way, with his frame, he has a chance to be a mismatch for Alabama against defenders.
• DL Jaheim Oatis: Oatis could find himself in the defensive line rotation as a freshman. There should be plenty of competition there for snaps.
• DL Khurtiss Perry: There will likely be opportunities for younger players such as Perry to contribute early after the departure of Phidarian Mathis and LaBryan Ray.
• WR Kobe Prentice: Prentice will be among the group of young receivers competing for snaps as Alabama experiences change at the front of the receiver position.
• WR Shazz Preston: Alabama will need some young receivers to step up with the loss of veteran talent to the NFL draft. Preston could be part of that young group.
• OT Elijah Pritchett: Alabama grabbed the No. 5 and No. 7 offensive tackles for the 2022 class, and both could have a chance to compete with likely transition in the offseason at the position.
• S Jake Pope: With Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams returning, Alabama has multiple veterans at the top of the safety depth chart. Pope will likely best have a shot to contribute on special teams early.
• OT Dayne Shor: There will likely be plenty of competition at offensive tackle, but as a 3-star prospect, Shor will more likely compete for a reserve role early on the offensive line.
