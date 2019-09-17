COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unable to find much success on the ground, Alabama and Najee Harris took to the air - literally.
The junior running back caught a pair of first-half touchdown passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, including running over one South Carolina defender and then hurdling another for a 42-yard score, as No. 2 Alabama unleashed its potent aerial attack early and often in a 47-23 win over the host Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“I just knew it was fourth-and-3 and I had to make a play for the team and get a spark,” Harris said. “We needed a spark, so I guess that was it.”
Harris combined for 103 of his 123 total yards in the first half, including 76 on four receptions, the last coming on a catch-and-run.
“I thought (Harris) did a great job,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He made one guy miss, he broke another tackle, he jumped over another guy. Pretty good.”
Rather than taking the handoff on fourth-and-2 following three consecutive rushes, Harris came out of the backfield and caught a dump-off pass from Tagovailoa over the flat at the 40.
After turning upfield, the 6-foot-2 and 230-pound Harris shrugged off an off-balance tackle from South Carolina safety D.J. Wonnum at the 30-yard line without so much as breaking stride. Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick then tried to go low and Harris countered with one of his patented hurdles, easily clearing the sophomore and rumbling the final 17 yards into the end zone for the 42-yard touchdown to put Alabama ahead 24-10 with 7:40 remaining in the second quarter.
“I saw (Roderick) looking at my legs coming from a distance, and I didn’t want to lower my shoulder, so I just felt like it was faster to hurdle,” Harris said. “I guess that was a time to hurdle.”
Harris also started the Crimson Tide scoring off with a 24-yard touchdown reception to get on the board 2:39 into the game.
It was the first time in the Crimson Tide’s last 70 games that it didn’t eclipse 100 yards rushing as team.
Alabama’s program-record 495 passing yards surpassed the previous program-high of 484 in a 49-26 loss to rival Auburn in the 1969 Iron Bowl.
--
LaBryan Ray hurt
Alabama's defense received another bite from the injury bug as junior defensive end LaBryan Ray is expected to be out an "undetermined" amount of time after re-aggravating a lingering foot injury.
"LaBryan Ray is probably out for sure for this game (against Southern Miss)," Saban said. "We're doing some further testing to see what the situation is with his foot, but it's undetermined right now as to how long he may be out."
Ray is tied for eighth on the team with nine total tackles, including 1 1/2 tackles for loss, and was considered one of Alabama's best pass rushers coming into the season.
With Ray out, the Crimson Tide defense is expected to turn to freshman end Justin Eboigbe as the starting end opposite senior Raekwon Davis.
“He's a very young guy, but I think he holds the standard for what the D-line has to do, and I feel like he's one of the young guys that's stepped up and ready to show the world that he can play big-boy ball,” Davis said of Eboigbe. “He's got a fast get-off, he's a twitchy guy, he likes to locate the ball fast. He's very fun to watch.”
If Eboigbe starts Saturday against Southern Miss, Alabama's starting front seven would feature four true freshmen including nose guard D.J. Dale, Mike linebacker Shane Lee and Will linebacker Christian Harris.
“We do have a lot of young guys playing in the front seven, but the challenge for us as coaches is to try to teach those guys. And I think if those guys can get really comfortable with the basics and the basic fundamentals, then (when it comes to) their ability to adapt in a game or when different things come up, they’re going to be able to adjust,” Saban said.
If Ray misses a significant amount of time, he'd be the third major defensive loss since the beginning of August following season-ending knee injuries to middle linebackers Dylan Moses and Josh McMillon.
