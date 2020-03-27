TUSCALOOSA — There is no downtime for Nate Oats, not even during a global pandemic.
Just under a year after he was hired away from Buffalo, and two weeks after his disappointing first season at Alabama was cut short, the Crimson Tide’s head men’s basketball coach is rebuilding a roster that didn’t have the right pieces to run his scheme.
“I think it’s going to look significantly different,” Oats said Thursday during a Tuesday conference call. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting our roster to look a lot more like we want it to look like, with more big guards, more guys that are skilled, with some size on the perimeter that can play. … I’m not happy with where we are. They didn’t bring us in here to go 16-15. We had that discussion with some players after the year.”
Alabama (16-15, 8-10 SEC) ended Year 1 under Oats by losing eight of its final 12 games, including several winnable SEC games down the stretch to fall out of NCAA Tournament contention for the third straight year.
Oats publicly challenged his players’ effort as the team struggled to develop any sort of consistency within his up-tempo system of play.
“I think people understand that we came in and said we were going to play a certain way, and we didn’t lie,” Oats said. “We said we were going to play with a certain tempo, and we played that way even with a roster that didn’t necessarily fit that. … I thought we did a pretty good job of it with what we had.”
In short spurts last season, the Crimson Tide embraced Oats’ plan of attack. Alabama ranked third nationally averaging 82.0 points per game, putting up a school-record 957 3s on the season.
Still, costly in-season injuries to key players such as junior wings Herb Jones and John Petty Jr. severely hurt Alabama on both ends of the court. There weren’t enough longer wing players with the 3-point shooting proficiency Oats’ wide-open offense requires.
Alabama’s roster is expected to undergo a considerable overhaul this summer, including the emergence of Gary, Rojas and redshirt sophomore point guard Jahvon Quinerly, who sat out last season after the NCAA denied his eligibility waiver following his transfer from Villanova.
“I told our guys, if some of you aren’t comfortable (here), some of you weren’t recruited to play this type of style, we will 100-percent help you get to a better spot if that’s what you want,” Oats said. “None of them have made that decision (yet), but as we start to get some commits, we’ll have those conversations, and those may be a little harder conversations as they see those guys committed to us and realize their playing time is going to go down.”
Based on Oats’ comments Tuesday, Alabama could add between 3-5 new players to the roster this offseason.
And that’s regardless of what happens with starting guards Kira Lewis Jr. and Petty, who are both entering their names into the NBA draft pool while still maintaining eligibility by not hiring agents, Oats said Tuesday.
“We’re under the assumption they’re both going to leave and we’re recruiting their replacements as we speak,” Oats said. “If either one of them happens to come back we’ll address that when those decisions are made. But I don’t think you can sit there and hope that guys come and then all of a sudden they leave and you’re (left high and dry).”
Lewis, who led the Crimson Tide in scoring each of the past two seasons, averaged 18.5 points per game last season at point guard, while Petty had a transformative junior season while ranking ninth nationally shooting 44-percent from 3-point range.
So far, Alabama has only lost two players off last year’s roster in graduate senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden and outgoing freshman center Raymond Hawkins, who entered the transfer portal the day the Tide’s season ended in Nashville.
Alabama has already filled one of those openings with its lone 2020 signee (so far) in 6-foot-8 four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton of Ohio, and Oats is hopeful to add another later this week.
“We’re looking to have at least one committed this week – that’s our hope,” Oats said Tuesday.
Top-100 combo-guard Joshua Primo, a 6-6 four-star wing from Ontario, Canada, is scheduled to announce his commitment between Alabama and Creighton at some point Friday.
Alabama is also recruiting Bowling Green graduate guard Justin Turner and junior college combo-guard Keon Ellis of Florida Southwestern State College.
“We’re looking at every possible angle there is,” Oats said. “We’re talking to high school kids that we’ve been tracking for a while, we’re talking to JUCO guys we’ve been tracking for a while, and we’re talking to transfers that just became available in the last week or two. We don’t know how this is going to end up looking.”
