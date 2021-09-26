Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14
Southern Miss;0;7;0;7;—;14
Alabama;21;21;7;14;—;63
--
First quarter
UA—J. Williams 100 kickoff return (Reichard kick), 14:46.
UA—Billingsley 16 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 9:41.
UA—Latu 1 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 3:00.
Second quarter
UA—R. Williams 1 run (Reichard kick), 14:26.
UA—J. Williams 81 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 12:36.
USM—Pittman 14 pass from Keyes (Bourgeois kick), 5:26.
UA—McClellan 9 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 0:15.
Third quarter
UA—Latu 11 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 12:22.
Fourth quarter
USM—D. Jones 11 pass from Keyes (Bourgeois kick), 13:29.
UA—J. Williams 83 kickoff return (Reichard kick), 13:16.
UA—Baker 24 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 2:49.
———
;USM;UA
First downs;11;22
Rushes-yards;33-82;32-213
Passing;131;395
Comp-Att-Int;11-24-1;23-26-1
Return Yards;90;181
Punts-Avg.;9-36.3;2-39.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;5-36;7-60
Time of Possession;31:18;28:42
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Southern Miss, Keyes 12-41, Pittman 6-28, Gore 9-7, Richard 4-7, Webb 1-1, team 1-(minus 2). Alabama, R. Williams 11-110, McClellan 12-97, Sanders 5-12, Milroe 2-5, Young 2-(minus 11).
PASSING—Southern Miss, Keyes 11-24-1-131. Alabama, Young 20-22-1-313, Tyson 2-3-0-58, Milroe 1-1-0-24.
RECEIVING—Southern Miss, Gunter 3-61, Bailey-Brown 2-3, Brownlee 1-19, Richard 1-19, Pittman 1-14, Jones 1-11, Gore 1-4, Dennis 1-0. Alabama, Metchie 7-45, Billingsley 5-105, Latu 3-57, Baker 2-59, Bolden 2-27, J. Williams 1-81, Holden 1-9, McClellan 1-9, Sanders 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
