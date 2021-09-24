One blowout win into the season, Alabama coach Nick Saban was griping about the hype surrounding a team that had “basically played one half of one game.”
He’s still looking for that so-called complete game from the top-ranked Crimson Tide, which built a big lead and lost most of it last week in a 31-29 win over No. 11 Florida. In reality, it was the first real test Alabama has faced this season and it shouldn't be a surprise that the Gators didn't go quietly.
But “60 minutes” has been something of a mantra, especially early this season, for Saban & Co.
“I’ve heard it all my career here,” guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. said. “It’s something that Saban always emphasizes. It’s a part of the program, a part of the culture. The team knows that we have to do that and play to that standard.
“As far as the game, I feel like we did have some lulls in the game after we got up and a big lead, but we can’t look at the scoreboard, like Coach Saban says.”
Still, Alabama, which hosts Southern Miss on Saturday night, has survived its in-game lulls while other top contenders like Clemson and Ohio State already have a loss and No. 4 Oklahoma eked out a win over Tulane.
Perhaps it’s just the defending national champion finding something to harp on, but Saban has emphasized the need to maintain that focus for 60 minutes. He mentioned “60 minutes” seven times the previous two weeks in his news conferences.
It could be a good sign for Alabama that players seem to be taking that 60-minute message to heart. The Gators wound up with 246 rushing yards against the Tide.
“I feel like defensively we haven’t played for 60 minutes yet,” Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said. “We haven’t played to the Alabama standard and that’s something that we’re trying to build on each week, especially coming off this week.
“This was a real eye-opener that we need to get our stuff together for real. We need to live up to the Alabama standard and we need to play to the Alabama standard and we need to go out there and execute and all 11 of us need to be on the same page.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.