TUSCALOOSA — Two youngsters hampered by injuries could be available for Alabama’s game against No. 21 Texas A&M.
Freshman nose guard D.J. Dale (knee) was held out of practice Wednesday as the team takes extra precautions with some of its previously-injured starters during this first off week. Freshman kicker Will Reichard has been held out of practice completely with a hip flexor suffered early against Southern Miss. He missed last Saturday’s game against Ole Miss, but will be reevaluated Monday with the expectation he could be available for Texas A&M.
“We’re kind of holding him out until Monday,” head coach Nick Saban said. “So we think he should be ready for (the) next game, but these things are all day-to-day and nobody can predict how exactly something’s going to heal up.”
Dale, who suffered a patella strain late in the first half against Southern Miss but played some last Saturday against Ole Miss, hasn’t been spotted during the media viewing period the first two days this week, but apparently participated somewhat during team drills Tuesday, according to Saban.
Junior receiver Henry Ruggs III (hip pointer) has been dressed but limited, while junior offensive linemen Chris Owens and Jedrick Wills Jr. appeared not to be participating during Wednesday’s viewing period. Junior right guard Landon Dickerson had moved to center in Owens’ absence, just as he did against New Mexico State, while redshirt senior Matt Womack and redshirt junior Deonte Brown worked with the first-team line at right tackle and right guard, respectively.
Competition at punter
Between 2014-17, punting was a team strength, thanks to JK Scott.
Two years later, it is a concern. The Crimson Tide’s 35.45 average yards per punt ranks 128th out of 130 Division I programs, with only Coastal Carolina (35.15) and Buffalo (33.71) below it according to cfbstats.com.
“It’s not been what we’d like for it to be,” Saban said. “We need to develop a little bit more consistency at the position. There has been competition at the position. These guys are very capable. I just think they’ve got to be able to execute when it’s game time and go out there and do a little bit better job for us, which we certainly feel they’re capable of.”
Sophomore Skyler DeLong is averaging 33.9 yards on eight punts, but less than 30 on his last five attempts, while the injured Reichard is averaging 39.67 on three punts.
No. 1 ranking
Alabama leapfrogged reigning national champion Clemson in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls this week, retaking the No. 1 spot it held all of last season before the title game.
The move came after Clemson narrowly escaped with a 21-20 win against unranked North Carolina, and the Crimson Tide produced another record-breaking offensive performance in a 59-31 win over Ole Miss.
“I don’t think that rankings mean anything at this point,” Saban said. “The only time rankings mean anything is at the end of the season. At the end, if you don’t end up where you want to end up, it doesn’t really mean anything. So, I think everybody should be ignoring that right now.”
Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is in the midst of its first of two bye weeks before heading to No. 21 Texas A&M for its first Top 25 matchup, Oct. 12 in College Station.
