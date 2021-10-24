Alabama 52, Tennessee 24
Tennessee;14;0;3;7;—;24
Alabama;7;14;3;28;—;52
--
First quarter
UA—Robinson 8 run (Reichard kick), 8:05.
UT—V. Jones 8 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 6:15.
UT—Payton 57 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 0:26.
Second quarter
UA—Young 5 run (Reichard kick), 9:27.
UA—Metchie 6 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 2:34.
Third quarter
UT—FG McGrath 32, 9:44.
UA—FG Reichard 45, 6:22.
Fourth quarter
UA—Young 6 run (Reichard kick), 14:51.
UT—Tillman 70 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 14:30.
UA—Robinson 15 run (Reichard kick), 12:42.
UA—Robinson 1 run (Reichard kick), 8:51.
UA—Metchie 19 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:01.
———
;UT;UA
First downs;10;33
Rushes-yards;26-64;49-203
Passing;282;371
Comp-Att-Int;19-28-1;31-43-0
Return Yards;18;57
Punts-Avg.;7-44.3;3-28.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;12-98;4-30
Time of Possession;19:34;40:26
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tennessee, Evans 7-30, Hooker 12-26, Small 7-8. Alabama, Robinson 26-107, Young 10-42, R. Williams 8-29, Sanders 3-19, Metchie 1-8, team 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Tennessee, Hooker 19-28-1-282. Alabama, Young 31-43-0-371.
RECEIVING—Tennessee, Tillman 7-152, Small 4-39, V. Jones 3-18, Hyatt 3-14, Payton 2-59. Alabama, Metchie 11-121, J. Williams 6-123, Robinson 4-16, Latu 3-55, Bolden 3-16, Holden 2-34, Billingsley 1-8, R. Williams 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 54.
