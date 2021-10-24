Alabama 52, Tennessee 24

Tennessee;14;0;3;7;—;24

Alabama;7;14;3;28;—;52

--

First quarter

UA—Robinson 8 run (Reichard kick), 8:05.

UT—V. Jones 8 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 6:15.

UT—Payton 57 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 0:26.

Second quarter

UA—Young 5 run (Reichard kick), 9:27.

UA—Metchie 6 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 2:34.

Third quarter

UT—FG McGrath 32, 9:44.

UA—FG Reichard 45, 6:22.

Fourth quarter

UA—Young 6 run (Reichard kick), 14:51.

UT—Tillman 70 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 14:30.

UA—Robinson 15 run (Reichard kick), 12:42.

UA—Robinson 1 run (Reichard kick), 8:51.

UA—Metchie 19 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:01.

———

;UT;UA

First downs;10;33

Rushes-yards;26-64;49-203

Passing;282;371

Comp-Att-Int;19-28-1;31-43-0

Return Yards;18;57

Punts-Avg.;7-44.3;3-28.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;12-98;4-30

Time of Possession;19:34;40:26

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tennessee, Evans 7-30, Hooker 12-26, Small 7-8. Alabama, Robinson 26-107, Young 10-42, R. Williams 8-29, Sanders 3-19, Metchie 1-8, team 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Tennessee, Hooker 19-28-1-282. Alabama, Young 31-43-0-371.

RECEIVING—Tennessee, Tillman 7-152, Small 4-39, V. Jones 3-18, Hyatt 3-14, Payton 2-59. Alabama, Metchie 11-121, J. Williams 6-123, Robinson 4-16, Latu 3-55, Bolden 3-16, Holden 2-34, Billingsley 1-8, R. Williams 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 54.

