Tennessee 52, Alabama 49
Alabama;7;13;15;14;—;49
Tennessee;21;7;6;18;—;52
--
First quarter
UT—Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 10:18.
UA—Gibbs 8 run (Reichard kick), 7:59.
UT—Hyatt 36 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 6:43.
UT—Hyatt 11 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 3:59.
Second quarter
UA—FG Reichard 21, 14:07.
UT—Fant 2 run (McGrath kick), 11:41.
UA—Brooks 7 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 6:46.
UA—FG Reichard 43, 0:36.
Third quarter
UA—Gibbs 26 run (Brooks pass from Young), 11:11.
UT—Hyatt 60 pass from Hooker (kick failed), 10:16.
UA—Gibbs 2 run (Reichard kick), 4:27.
Fourth quarter
UT—Hyatt 78 pass from Hooker (Fant pass from Hooker), 14:01.
UA—Latu 1 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 8:38.
UA—Turner 11 fumble return (Reichard kick), 7:49.
UT—Hyatt 13 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 3:26.
UT—FG McGrath 40, 0:00.
———
;UA;UT
First downs;32;29
Rushes-yards;31-114;39-182
Passing;455;385
Comp-Att-Int;35-52-0;21-31-1
Return Yards;70;22
Punts-Avg.;3-38.3;1-31.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;17-130;6-39
Time of Possession;37:29;22:31
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, Gibbs 24-103; McClellan 3-15, Young 4-(minus 4). Tennessee, Wright 12-71, Hooker 14-56, Small 12-53, Fant 1-2.
PASSING—Alabama, Young 35-52-0-455. Tennessee, Hooker 21-30-1-385, Milton 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Alabama, Prentice 9-66, Latu 6-90, Brooks 6-79, Gibbs 5-48, McClellan 3-22, Burton 2-49, Bond 2-39, Earle 1-42, Holden 1-20. Tennessee, Hyatt 6-207, Keyton 5-78, Fant 3-24, McCoy 2-38, Small 2-20, Warren 2-13, Wright 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 50.
