Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38
Alabama;7;3;14;14;—;38
Texas A&M;17;7;7;10;—;41
--
First quarter
TAM—FG Small 38, 11:35.
UA— Williams 20 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 6:42
TAM—Wydermyer 27 pass from Calzada (Small kick), 0:33.
Second quarter
UA—FG Reichard 38, 5:44.
TAM—Spiller 15 run (Small kick), 2:09.
Third quarter
UA—Mwikuta blocked punt recovered in end zone (Reichard kick), 8:18.
TAM—Achane 61 kickoff return (Small kick), 8:00.
UA—Williams 29 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:30.
Fourth quarter
UA—FG Reichard 26, 14:04.
UA—FG Reichard 22, 8:44.
UA—Williams 7 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:00.
TAM—Smith 25 pass from Calzada (Small kick), 3:00.
TAM—FG Smith 28, 0:00.
———
;UA;TAM
First downs;25;24
Rushes-yards;34-153;27-94
Passing;369;285
Comp-Att-Int;28-48-1;21-31;285-1
Return Yards;39;107
Punts-Avg.;4-35.0;5-35.4
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-82;6-50
Time of Possession;33:38;26:13
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, Robinson 24-147, J. Williams 1-4, R. Williams 2-3, Young 7-(minus 1). Texas A&M, Spiller 17-46, Achane 7-34, Calzada 2-12, Smith 1-2.
PASSING—Alabama, Young 28-48-1-369. Texas A&M, Calzada 21-31-1-285.
RECEIVING—Alabama, J. Williams 10-146, Metchie 7-88, Robinson 4-60, R. Williams 2-28, Bolden 2-16, Earle 1-19, Latu 1-10, Holden 1-2. Texas A&M, A. Smith 6-85, Spiller 4-43, Wydermyer 3-73, Achane 3-45, Demas 2-20, Preston 2-12, Lane 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
