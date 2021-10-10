Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

Alabama;7;3;14;14;—;38

Texas A&M;17;7;7;10;—;41

--

First quarter

TAM—FG Small 38, 11:35.

UA— Williams 20 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 6:42

TAM—Wydermyer 27 pass from Calzada (Small kick), 0:33.

Second quarter

UA—FG Reichard 38, 5:44.

TAM—Spiller 15 run (Small kick), 2:09.

Third quarter

UA—Mwikuta blocked punt recovered in end zone (Reichard kick), 8:18.

TAM—Achane 61 kickoff return (Small kick), 8:00.

UA—Williams 29 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:30.

Fourth quarter

UA—FG Reichard 26, 14:04.

UA—FG Reichard 22, 8:44.

UA—Williams 7 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:00.

TAM—Smith 25 pass from Calzada (Small kick), 3:00.

TAM—FG Smith 28, 0:00.

———

;UA;TAM

First downs;25;24

Rushes-yards;34-153;27-94

Passing;369;285

Comp-Att-Int;28-48-1;21-31;285-1

Return Yards;39;107

Punts-Avg.;4-35.0;5-35.4

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-82;6-50

Time of Possession;33:38;26:13

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Alabama, Robinson 24-147, J. Williams 1-4, R. Williams 2-3, Young 7-(minus 1). Texas A&M, Spiller 17-46, Achane 7-34, Calzada 2-12, Smith 1-2.

PASSING—Alabama, Young 28-48-1-369. Texas A&M, Calzada 21-31-1-285.

RECEIVING—Alabama, J. Williams 10-146, Metchie 7-88, Robinson 4-60, R. Williams 2-28, Bolden 2-16, Earle 1-19, Latu 1-10, Holden 1-2. Texas A&M, A. Smith 6-85, Spiller 4-43, Wydermyer 3-73, Achane 3-45, Demas 2-20, Preston 2-12, Lane 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

