No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24
Texas A&M;7;7;3;7;—;24
Alabama;14;21;7;10;—;52
First quarter
Ala—Metchie 78 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 9:19
Ala—Harris 6 run (Reichard kick), 3:58
A&M—Smith 47 pass from Mond (Small kick), 1:13
Second quarter
A&M—Renick 17 pass from Mond (Small kick), 14:44
Ala—Harris 2 run (Reichard kick), 9:07
Ala—Wright 47 interception return (Reichard kick), 6:19
Ala—Smith 2 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 0:22
Third quarter
A&M—FG Small 29, 9:03
Ala—Waddle 87 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 7:24
Fourth quarter
Ala—FG Reichard 27, 10:14
A&M—Smith 14 pass from Mond (Small kick), 7:25
Ala—Metchie 63 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 5:33
;A&M;Ala
First downs;25;22
Rushes-yards;30-115;28-109
Passing;335;435
Comp-Att-Int;26-47-2;20-27-1
Return Yards;43;58
Punts-Avg.;2-39.5;2-39.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-58;6-40
Time of Possession;37:42;22:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Texas A&M, King 5-43, Smith 5-29, Spiller 11-25, Mond 8-19, team 1-(minus 1). Alabama, B.Robinson 10-60, Harris 12-43, Sanders 2-14, Waddle 1-3, Jones 2-(minus 2), team 1-(minus 9).
PASSING—Texas A&M, Mond 25-44-1-318, King 1-3-1-17. Alabama, Jones 20-27-1-435.
RECEIVING—Texas A&M, Wydermyer 8-82, Smith 6-123, Lane 6-62, Preston 2-27, Brown 2-18, Renick 1-17, Chapman 1-6. Alabama, Smith 6-63, Metchie 5-181, Waddle 5-142, Harris 2-26, Forristall 2-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Texas A&M, Small 37.
