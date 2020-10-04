No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24

Texas A&M;7;7;3;7;—;24

Alabama;14;21;7;10;—;52

--

First quarter

Ala—Metchie 78 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 9:19

Ala—Harris 6 run (Reichard kick), 3:58

A&M—Smith 47 pass from Mond (Small kick), 1:13

Second quarter

A&M—Renick 17 pass from Mond (Small kick), 14:44

Ala—Harris 2 run (Reichard kick), 9:07

Ala—Wright 47 interception return (Reichard kick), 6:19

Ala—Smith 2 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 0:22

Third quarter

A&M—FG Small 29, 9:03

Ala—Waddle 87 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 7:24

Fourth quarter

Ala—FG Reichard 27, 10:14

A&M—Smith 14 pass from Mond (Small kick), 7:25

Ala—Metchie 63 pass from Jones (Reichard kick), 5:33

———

;A&M;Ala

First downs;25;22

Rushes-yards;30-115;28-109

Passing;335;435

Comp-Att-Int;26-47-2;20-27-1

Return Yards;43;58

Punts-Avg.;2-39.5;2-39.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-58;6-40

Time of Possession;37:42;22:18

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Texas A&M, King 5-43, Smith 5-29, Spiller 11-25, Mond 8-19, team 1-(minus 1). Alabama, B.Robinson 10-60, Harris 12-43, Sanders 2-14, Waddle 1-3, Jones 2-(minus 2), team 1-(minus 9).

PASSING—Texas A&M, Mond 25-44-1-318, King 1-3-1-17. Alabama, Jones 20-27-1-435.

RECEIVING—Texas A&M, Wydermyer 8-82, Smith 6-123, Lane 6-62, Preston 2-27, Brown 2-18, Renick 1-17, Chapman 1-6. Alabama, Smith 6-63, Metchie 5-181, Waddle 5-142, Harris 2-26, Forristall 2-23.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Texas A&M, Small 37.

