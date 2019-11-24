Three things to talkabout after Alabama's 66-3 win over Western Carolina on Satuday.
1. X marks spot for Xavier McKinney
Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, before Saturday’s win over Western Carolina was 17 minutes old, already had recorded a memorable day.
He collected two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. On a blitz, the junior blocked a pass, though Catamounts quarterback Tyrie Adams caught his own pass and started running.
McKinney’s reaction? He chased down Adams, forced a fumble that teammate Patrick Surtain recovered and started Alabama’s fourth scoring drive.
The last of those three plays ended with 13:13 left in the second quarter.
McKinney became the first Alabama player with two interceptions in a game this season.
2. Tua overload
Injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the type of person everyone, if they don’t necessarily pull for him, at least admires.
Tagovailoa was front and center several times Saturday, though he was sitting on the sideline while his teammates crushed Western Carolina.
In both TV and radio interviews, he gave a positive update and, like the person he has shown himself to be, thanked God, his parents and fans of both the Tide and others for their support.
Tagovailoa was of enough interest that the Alabama radio broadcast missed a touchdown. The radio crew skipped a commercial break to talk to Tagovailoa and took the break later.
Too bad that break coincided with the 54-yard TD pass from Mac Jones to Jaylen Waddle that made it 38-0. Announcer Eli Gold apologized later, but the interview was of more interest than the game at that point.
3. So much for The Citadel
Alabama, rightfully, drew scorn for its “body bag” game last year against The Citadel. The Tide risked no such laughter Saturday against one of The Citadel’s Southern Conference rivals.
Alabama scored on five of its first six possessions, once via interception return, and led 31-0 midway through the second quarter.
Last year, Alabama was tied at halftime with The Citadel before scoring 40 second-half points to win 50-17. This year, Western Carolina proved more deserving of a $525,000 guarantee.
Grades
Rushing offense — C: Surely, fans were hoping for more of Alabama’s runs to end inbounds so that the clock would keep running.
Rushing defense — B: Level of difficulty costs the Crimson Tide a full letter. However, Western Carolina had fewer rushing yards than carries at halftime.
Passing offense — B: Mac Jones’ 10-of-12, 275-yard, three-TD stat line looks impressive, but it was against the Catamounts. Still, hard to have those numbers throwing against air.
Passing defense — B: Xavier McKinney at least gave fans a reason to smile early. The two interceptions with one TD and a forced fumble were impressive.
Special teams — C: Jaylen Waddle remains a reason to not try to get a quick start on a television timeout.
Coaching — D: A passing grade, though last week’s Tua Tagovailoa decision still lingers in the air like an overworked paper plant.
Overall — Zzzz: A good nap was about all that game deserves. Tagovailoa almost looked like he was getting one a few minutes before his third-quarter trek to the locker room.
--
Game summary
No. 5 Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3
W. Carolina;0;0;0;3;—;3
Alabama;17;21;21;7;—;66
First Quarter
BAMA—FG Bulovas 29, 11:44
BAMA—De.Smith 57 pass from M.Jones (Bulovas kick), 9:00
BAMA—McKinney 81 interception return (Bulovas kick), 5:33
Second Quarter
BAMA—B.Robinson 5 run (Bulovas kick), 11:29
BAMA—N.Harris 12 pass from M.Jones (Bulovas kick), 7:36
BAMA—Waddle 54 pass from M.Jones (Bulovas kick), 4:08
Third Quarter
BAMA—N.Harris 3 run (Bulovas kick), 13:41
BAMA—De.Smith 15 pass from Ta.Tagovailoa (Bulovas kick), 10:32
BAMA—K.Robinson 46 run (Bulovas kick), 6:02
Fourth Quarter
WC—FG Pletz 38, 14:56
BAMA—Ford 6 run (Bulovas kick), 8:13
A—101,821.
———
;WC;BAMA
First downs;10;23
Rushes-yards;34-67;42-231
Passing;112;310
Comp-Att-Int;10-19-4;12-15-0
Return Yards;0;109
Punts-Avg.;6-24.5;1-33.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;3-36;4-45
Time of Possession;32:09;27:51
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—W. Carolina, Spencer 15-39, T.Adams 11-28, C.Young 6-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1), W.Jones 1-(minus 7). Alabama, K.Robinson 8-92, N.Harris 14-66, Ford 5-24, Townsend 6-24, Lockridge 2-12, B.Robinson 4-11, M.Jones 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—W. Carolina, T.Adams 10-19-4-112. Alabama, Ta.Tagovailoa 2-3-0-35, M.Jones 10-12-0-275.
RECEIVING—W. Carolina, Cosenke 4-46, C.Young 2-20, Bardall 1-28, J.Young 1-11, Patten 1-7, T.Adams 1-0. Alabama, De.Smith 4-94, Waddle 3-101, Jeudy 2-66, Shavers 1-20, Metchie 1-17, N.Harris 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.