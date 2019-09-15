1. Tide goes away from the run: While the passing game was on point, the Crimson Tide run game once again could never quite get going, combining for just 77 rushing yards on 24 carries Saturday. It snapped a streak of 69 straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.
Junior tailback Najee Harris led with 36 rushing yards on only seven carries while fellow junior Brian Robinson Jr. added a team-leading eight carries for 33 yards. Alabama did manage to score on the ground as sophomore backup quarterback Mac Jones punched it in from a yard out for the game’s final score to go ahead 47-16 with 2:04 left.
There was a period of more than six minutes of game time that Alabama didn’t even attempt a run between the final play of the first quarter and the 9:45 mark of the second quarter.
2. Alabama survives South Carolina’s tricks: Nick Saban continued his dominance over his former assistants with his 17th straight win (17-0) after dispatching former LSU defensive coordinator Will Muschamp for the third time.
Not that Muschamp didn’t make a serviceable attempt.
South Carolina nearly pulled off a fake field goal run for a touchdown midway through the first quarter, but a holding call negated the potential score.
The Gamecocks also tried a fake punt run by Shi Smith on a fourth-and-5 play with six minutes left in the second quarter but a heads-up tackle by redshirt freshman receiver Slade Bolden stopped Smith 3 yards short of the first down for a turnover.
3. Kicking woes continue for Tide: Freshman kicker Will Reichard was expected to be Alabama’s answer to its kicking woes.
But after Saturday, it appears there’s still more to be done.
Reichard missed a 37-yard field goal with 4:06 remaining in the second quarter and also missed an extra point try on Alabama’s second-to-last touchdown with 13:41 left in the game.
Sophomore punter Skyler DeLong also had a 14-yard punt to end the Tide’s second offensive series with 6:28 left in the first quarter.
Grades
Rushing offense: D — Paging guard Deonte Brown, you are needed. The suspended lineman can’t arrive back for the Tide soon enough. An average of 3.2 yards per rush is just not going to cut it when Alabama faces Auburn or LSU.
Rushing defense: B — Alabama didn’t let South Carolina get anything going on the ground until Rico Dowdle got loose late, limiting the Gamecocks to 135 yards.
Passing offense: A — Tua Tagovailoa cut up the Gamecocks’ defense when he was protected, finding Henry Ruggs, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith for big plays. Harris looked better catching the ball than when it was handed off to him.
Passing defense: C — Ryan Hilinski was chucking the ball around the field a bit and showed some efficiency on third down. Alabama sacked him three times but didn’t get consistent pressure much of the game.
Special teams: D — Oh look, five-star kicker Will Reichard to the rescue of Alabama’s special team woes. Or not. He missed a 37-yard attempt and an extra point, which doesn’t bode well. That came after horrible coverage on a fake field goal attempt that only a South Carolina penalty stopped. Throw in an anemic 14-yard punt from Skyler DeLong, and Bama fans are doing that annual hair-pulling exercise again when the kickers take the field.
Coaching: B — Nick Saban has to figure out balance to the Tide’s offense before they travel to Texas A&M and face tougher teams than the Gamecocks. Tua can't be the only answer.
Overall: B — Alabama survives a road SEC opener, but it has plenty to work on in the film room. The offense looked electric when Tua was passing and stumbled when he wasn’t.
— Alex Byington
Game summary
No. 2 Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Alabama;14;10;10;13;—;47
South Carolina;10;0;3;10;—;23
First Quarter
BAMA—N.Harris 24 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Reichard kick), 13:21
SC—FG White 44, 8:31
BAMA—Ruggs 81 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Reichard kick), 3:15
SC—S.Smith 31 pass from Hilinski (White kick), 1:49
Second Quarter
BAMA—FG Reichard 23, 13:10
BAMA—N.Harris 42 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Reichard kick), 7:40
Third Quarter
SC—FG White 28, 11:26
BAMA—D.Smith 42 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Reichard kick), 9:52
BAMA—FG Reichard 21, :52
Fourth Quarter
SC—FG White 48, 14:49
BAMA—D.Smith 11 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (kick failed), 13:41
BAMA—M.Jones 1 run (Reichard kick), 2:04
SC—Markway 11 pass from Hilinski (White kick), :11
———
;BAMA;SC
First downs;26;31
Rushes-yards;25-76;29-135
Passing;495;324
Comp-Att-Int;31-39-0;36-57-1
Return Yards;18;62
Punts-Avg.;1-14.0;2-36.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;11-92;5-32
Time of Possession;32:37;27:23
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, N.Harris 7-36, B.Robinson 8-33, K.Robinson 4-12, Waddle 1-5, Bolden 1-2, M.Jones 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Tu.Tagovailoa 2-(minus 12). South Carolina, Dowdle 12-102, Feaster 10-33, White 1-3, S.Smith 1-2, Hilinski 5-(minus 5).
PASSING—Alabama, Tu.Tagovailoa 28-36-0-444, M.Jones 3-3-0-51. South Carolina, Hilinski 36-57-1-324.
RECEIVING—Alabama, D.Smith 8-136, Ruggs 6-122, Jeudy 6-68, N.Harris 5-87, B.Robinson 2-37, Bolden 1-14, Tennison 1-12, Waddle 1-12, Forristall 1-7. South Carolina, Edwards 9-79, S.Smith 6-90, Markway 5-46, Vann 4-23, Muse 4-21, Dowdle 3-21, Feaster 2-17, O.Smith 2-14, Joyner 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 37.
