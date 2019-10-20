3 things
1. What about Tua?
The obvious headline from the Saturday contest between Alabama and Tennessee would be the mid-second quarter exit of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his absence the rest of the game.
A “twisted ankle” is what Saban called it before the half in an interview with ESPN, which was later redefined as a “lower body injury.”
And as concerning as that was, Alabama fans should be taking in a sweet deep sigh of relief. Yes, that sounds crazy but there's a light in the face of concern here, because Najee Harris and the Alabama running game showed that they can step up when called on. Prior to Tagovailoa’s exit, Harris had 34 yards on the ground. By the half, he had 68 and when all was said and done he finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense began to look like the Alabama of old: a downhill rushing attack and a game manager under center.
Tagovailoa’s impact on this offense opened up the playbook from cover to cover and beyond and gave the Crimson Tide an explosive, big-play ability they hadn’t seen prior to him taking the job full time early in 2018.
Of course, in his absence that playbook was reduced. However, it’s reassuring to know that Alabama can return to its roots when necessary and still play at a fairly high level.
Earlier in the year, the Alabama running game was suspect at times. But in the past three games the rushing attack has totaled 450 yards and Harris has led the way with back-to-back 100 yard performances.
Mac Jones didn’t look comfortable at all, but good defense and a steady dose of production from the backfield saves average quarterbacks and helps manage the game.
2. Tide secondary: Plus or Plight?
In a defense where four of the 11 starters in their base defense are true freshmen, there is an argument to be made that the secondary is not only their most experienced group but Alabama’s most talented.
As a consequence, a heightened level of play is expected out of the secondary, and the group did that Saturday night. The players were physical, aggressive in coverage and run support and even manufactured a big play: Trevon Diggs' 100 yard fumble return for a touchdown.
However, several pass interference calls, minor breakdowns in coverage and biting on a double move or too, highlighted that the secondary's zealous and aggressive nature can hurt at times.
Yes, they fly around and play with an edge, but against better teams will their aggression cost them or net them big game-changing plays? It's a game of risk and reward, just the way defensive backs like it.
3. Targeting: Jeudy had a scare, too
Deep breathing Saturday night became a familiar practice for the Alabama faithful Saturday.
From Tagovailoa’s injury to a tighter game than expected to a helmet-to-helmet hit that forced star receiver Jerry Jeudy to get up slowly from the grass of Bryant-Denny Stadium and head to the sidelines, the tension in Tuscaloosa rivaled a rubber band taking hot yoga.
Ultimately, Jeudy would return to the game and following the hit, Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli was ejected for targeting.
While on the subject of targeting, targeting calls are down in 2019 compared to 2018 and years before, when those calls were handed out more often than samples at Costco on a Saturday afternoon.
Entering the night, there were 83 targeting calls enforced nationally compared to 122 at this time a year ago, according to ESPN’s Steve Levy in Saturday night’s broadcast.
Now, did this call give Alabama an advantage in any way or form? Not necessarily, but now you have a small talk topic to talk to your father-in-law about.
— Andre Toran
Grades
Rushing offense — B+: The rushing attack really stepped up in light of Tua Tagovailoa's exit. Backup Mac Jones didn't have to do too much and didn't have the opportunity to squander the lead as the ball resided with Najee Harris a majority of the second half.
Rushing defense — B+: Besides a long of 33 yards by Tennessee's Tim Jordan, Alabama's run defense was fairly dominant at the point of contact. The Crimson Tide swarmed to the ball on each level of the defense, but there were times the Volunteers were able to find a crease and rip off some chunk plays.
Passing offense — B-: One can only grade this area to a certain extent, considering Tagovailoa's injury and exit from the game. Nevertheless, the pass game was nowhere close to its usual production, of course. And Mac Jones never got anything going upon his entrance.
Passing defense — B: Though Alabama was able to limit the Volunteers passing yards, the Crimson Tide secondary looked generally uncomfortable: biting on double moves, a couple pass interferences and holes in coverage (yes, there will be holes in zone but these holes were softer than usual) and so on. As the strength of Alabama's defense, the secondary will see better days, and it surely wasn't its worst.
Special teams — C: So, Alabama's kicking game still stinks. There's a constant carousel of kickers between punting and place kicking, and in Will Reichard's first week back he exited the field with an injury after being announced as the starting punter before the game. Tragic.
Coaching — B: The offensive playbook was reduced due to Tagovailoa's exit. So, yes the coaching staff was handcuffed by the injury, but responded fairly well and did its best to accommodate Jones under center.
Overall — B-: Yes, the "third Saturday in October" is a classic game. But there is no way Tennessee should have played the Crimson Tide this tight. It's like Alabama caught a case of the Clemson's tonight (you know, play inferior opponents closer than it should be during the regular season). The bar is set high for this team, and dominance has become its standard. That didn't happen tonight.
— Jewel Wallston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.