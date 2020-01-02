3 things
--
1. Jeudy topples Tide bowl record
Jerry Jeudy, who started things with an 85-yard touchdown catch on Alabama’s first play, broke a 53-year-old Crimson Tide bowl record in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.
Jeudy finished with 204 yards receiving, toppling the Alabama bowl record set of 178 by Ray Perkins in the 1967 Sugar Bowl.
Perkins had never been threatened in Alabama’s bowl record book.
No player had come within 20 yards. The closest was Sherman Williams — a running back — with 155 against Ohio State in the 1995 Citrus Bowl.
By the way, Perkins signed a three-year, $250,000 contract immediately after the Sugar Bowl with the Baltimore Colts, who had drafted him the previous year.
Jeudy will have to wait a bit longer for his payday. This year’s draft will be in April.
--
2. Solid second half
There’s no question Michigan outplayed Alabama in the first half. In reality, the Wolverines dominated play even though it took a 57-yard field goal on the final play of the half to give Jim Harbaugh’s team the lead.
That changed in the second half. Alabama’s defense tightened up and took advantage of Shea Patterson’s inability to complete passes of any length to shut out Michigan for the final 30 minutes. Offensively, the Tide hit two big plays and came away with a 19-point victory.
--
3. How about Mac Jones?
Besides Jeudy and quarterback Mac Jones and maybe Najee Harris, the rest of Alabama’s offense looked like it was facing Brian Bosworth.
Of course, that’s Bosworth, the no-Bo Jackson edition. (The Boz was in one of the commercials, playing a police officer, if you didn’t notice.)
Jones put together a nice game, throwing for 327 yards, obviously most of it to Jeudy. Jones was 16 of 26 with three touchdowns, including a 20-yard clincher to Miller Forristall.
--
Grades
Rushing offense — B-: Alabama was able to grind it out late, and Najee Harris compiled 136 yards on 24 carries with a 9-yard second-quarter touchdown and a 2-yard TD in the final minute.
Rushing defense — B: Michigan averaged 3.8 yards per carry.
Passing offense — A: Jones and Jeudy had memorable days, including Jeudy setting an Alabama bowl record for receiving yards.
Passing defense — B+: Michigan’s Shea Patterson may have remembered what he was facing having played at Ole Miss.
Special teams — C: Jaylen Waddle, a (Crimson Tide) nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
Coaching — C: Still smarting from leaving Tua Tagovailoa in at Mississippi State to give high marks.
Overall — B: Alabama finished with its ninth straight 11-win season, but fans will be smarting over the two losses for months and years to come.
— A. Stacy Long
