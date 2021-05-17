TUSCALOOSA — Alabama received a No. 3 national seed in the upcoming NCAA softball tournament and will host a regional starting Friday.
The Crimson Tide (45-7) will host a four-team double-elimination regional at Rhodes Stadium with Clemson (42-6), Troy (36-15) and Alabama State (19-27) completing the field.
Alabama's chances at hosting were jeopardized by recently enacted anti-transgender state legislation.
The NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement April 12 saying it “firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports."
“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected," the board added. "We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”
Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee were candidates to host, despite their states enacting transgender sports bans.
All three ended up as hosts.
Arkansas (40-9) is the No. 6 national seed and Tennessee (41-13) is No. 9.
Auburn (27-22) also made the NCAA field and will play in a regional hosted by No. 10 national seed Florida State.
In all, 11 Southeastern Conference teams are in a regional with eight hosting.
In addition to Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee, No. 4 Florida, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Missouri, No. 14 Kentucky and Georgia will host. Georgia is not a national seed and has No. 13 Duke in its regional.
Three SEC teams are traveling: Auburn at Florida State, Texas A&M at No. 1-seeded Oklahoma and Mississippi State at No. 5 Oklahoma State.
