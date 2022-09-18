Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Louisiana-Monroe;0;7;0;0;—;7
Alabama;28;7;14;14;—;63
--
First quarter
UA—Holden 33 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 13:12.
UA—Anderson 25 interception return (Reichard kick), 10:52.
UA—M. Moore 3 blocked punt return (Reichard kick), 8:50.
UA—Young 7 run (Reichard kick), 4:21.
Second quarter
ULM—M. Jackson 11 run (Sutherland kick), 10:11.
UA—Niblack 15 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 0:52.
Third quarter
UA—Gibbs 37 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 8:41.
UA—R. Williams 10 run (Reichard kick), 4:30.
Fourth quarter
UA—Branch 68 punt return (Reichard kick), 12:36.
UA—Sanders 6 run (Reichard kick), 7:36.
———
;ULM;UA
First downs;11;23
Rushes-yards;40-78;39-273
Passing;91;236
Comp-Att-Int;12-24-1;13-20-2
Return Yards;52;344
Punts-Avg.;12-40.5;2-42.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-0
Penalties-Yards;3-25;6-60
Time of Possession;36:23;23:37
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—ULM, M. Jackson 13-36, Phillips 9-26, Rogers 10-6, Mortimer 1-4, Henry 3-3, Hable 2-2, Martin 1-2, team 1-(minus 1). Alabama, R. Williams 8-58, Miller 4-51, McClellan 7-47, Milroe 2-42, Gibbs 4-36, Sanders 4-35, Bennett 2-12, Young 3-6, team 5-(minus 14).
PASSING—ULM, Rogers 11-21-1-96, Hable 1-3-0-(minus 5). Alabama, Young 13-18-2-236, Milroe 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING—ULM, Rasmussen 4-39, Howell 2-16, Z. Jackson 2-8, Luke 1-13, Wiley 1-11, Frett 1-9, Martin 1-(minus 5). Alabama, Gibbs 4-65, Holden 3-60, Latu 3-51, Brooks 1-29, Burton 1-16, Niblack 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.