Alabama 55, Utah State 0
Utah St.;0;0;0;0;—;0
Alabama;17;24;14;0;—;55
--
First quarter
UA—FG Reichard 45, 9:56.
UA—Burton 5 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 5:55.
UA—Holden 9 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 3:06.
Second quarter
UA—Burton 2 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 12:19.
UA—Holden 14 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 10:14.
UA—FG Reichard 33, 2:56.
UA—McClellan 8 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 0:15.
Third quarter
UA—Young 4 run (Reichard kick), 13:37.
UA—McClellan 17 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 10:18.
———
;USU;UA
First downs;7;30
Rushes-yards;37-79;32-278
Passing;57;281
Comp-Att-Int;8-22-0;27-40-1
Return Yards;28;38
Punts-Avg.;10-38.3;2-25.5
Fumbles-Lost;3-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;11-110;6-40
Time of Possession;28:09;31:51
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Utah State, Briggs 10-28, Makakona 6-14, Tyler 12-13, Vaughn 1-10, Legas 2-8, Davis 1-6, L. Williams 4-2, Bonner 1-(minus 2). Alabama, Young 5-100, Gibbs 9-93, Miller 7-32, McClellan 5-23, R. Williams 3-15, Milroe 2-10, Sanders 1-5.
PASSING—Utah State, Bonner 3-9-0-39, Legas 3-8-0-3, L. Williams 2-5-0-15. Alabama, Young 18-28-0-195, Milroe 8-10-1-76, Simpson 1-2-0-10.
RECEIVING—Utah State, Cobbs 2-33, Van Leeuwen 2-1, Davis 1-9, Vaughn 1-6, McGriff 1-6, Tyler 1-2. Alabama, Holden 5-70, Prentice 5-60, Burton 5-35, McClellan 2-25, Bond 2-23, Law 2-22, Kitselman 2-18, Sanders 1-10, R. Williams 1-7, Leary 1-6, Gibbs 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
