Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3
Vanderbilt;3;0;0;0;—;3
Alabama;14;17;10;14;—;55
--
First quarter
UA—Brooks 21 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 8:49.
VU—FG Bulovas 40, 3:49.
UA—Holden 8 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 0:35.
Second quarter
UA—Brooks 34 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 13:22.
UA—Gibbs 7 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 4:43.
UA—FG Reichard 40, 0:00.
Third quarter
UA—FG Reichard 21, 6:55.
UA—McClellan 12 run (Reichard kick), 2:56.
Fourth quarter
UA—Miller 1 run (Reichard kick), 5:11.
UA—Miller 40 run (Reichard kick), 0:32.
———
;VU;UA
First downs;9;34
Rushes-yards;26-14;34-228
Passing;115;400
Comp-Att-Int;13-26-0;30-43-0
Return Yards;25;88
Punts-Avg.;10-43.2;2-43.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-1
Penalties-Yards;6-36;6-55
Time of Possession;27:43;32:17
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Vanderbilt, Griffin 3-19, Davis 11-17, P. Smith 5-11, McGowan 1-0, Swann 6-(minus 33). Alabama, McClellan 11-78, Miller 9-63, R. Williams 4-27, Gibbs 3-21, Milroe 2-20, Sanders 4-13, Young 1-6.
PASSING—Vanderbilt, Swann 13-26-0-115. Alabama, Young 25-36-0-385, Milroe 4-6-0-10, Simpson 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING—Vanderbilt, McGowan 6-32, Sheppard 3-52, Schoenwald 2-20, Carter 1-7, Davis 1-4. Alabama, Brooks 6-117, Burton 4-94, Holden 3-45, Gibbs 3-43, Prentice 3-32, Latu 3-27, McClellan 2-19, Bond 2-13, Jones-Bell 1-5, Sanders 1-3, Ouzts 1-3, Miller 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
