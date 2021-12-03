TUSCALOOSA — Alabama finds itself in unfamiliar territory this week as an underdog.
Even writing Alabama football and underdog in the same sentence sounds wrong. It's feels as strange as calling Goliath an underdog. The two just don't really fit.
But as Alabama prepares to face Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC championship, the Crimson Tide is not the favorite.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia was a 6½-point favorite.
It's been a while since Alabama has been an underdog.
How long? Well, current quarterback Bryce Young wasn't in high school yet. Neither was linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
The Crimson Tide's last game as an underdog, according to ESPN, was Oct. 3, 2015. Alabama was a 2-point underdog for a road game at — any guesses? — Georgia. The Tide pulled off a 38-10 upset.
This week ends a 92-game streak.
“It’s not often that Alabama is on the other side of that, but, hey, we have to control what we can control," left tackle Evan Neal said. "We’re approaching this game like any other game. We’re approaching this game with intentions to win. Obviously, Georgia is a great team, one of the best defenses we’ve seen all year. We’ve just got to prepare. Prepare, prepare, prepare, all week. Take it one day at a time so that on Saturday we can go out there and execute.”
Nick Saban has coached Alabama in eight SEC title games, winning seven of them. The loss was 2008, Saban's first SEC title game with the Tide, and came to Tim Tebow and eventual national champion Florida.
That's also the most recent time Alabama was at least a 6½-point underdog, according to SportsLine. Florida was listed that day as a 10-point favorite by Harrah's and won 31-20.
"As far as me, I don’t really look at it as an underdog," safety Jordan Battle said. "I feel like it’s just another game. Obviously, Georgia is No. 1. Obviously, they are a great team. They have a great defense. Have a great offense. I feel like, in this game, we just have to make them one-dimensional, like our plan going into every other game.
