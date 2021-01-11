Top-ranked Alabama won its 18th national championship on Monday, cruising in a 52-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State.
The Crimson Tide battled back and forth with Ohio State for the early part of the second half, but a near record-breaking performance from Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith helped Alabama go up 35-17 at the half.
From there, the Tide kept rolling. Smith finished the game with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns before exiting the game with a finger injury.
Not to be outdone, redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns.
Senior running back Najee Harris rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Ohio State running back Master Teague, filling in for an injured Trey Sermon, rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Sermon exited the game in the first quarter, reportedly dealing with a collarbone injury.
The win marked Tide coach Nick Saban's sixth title with Alabama and seventh overall, which puts him over former Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.
