Alabama's two-decade wait to play in the NCAA women's tournament is over.
The Crimson Tide (16-9) landed a berth in the NCAAs for the first time since 1999 on Monday.
Alabama is the No. 7 seed in the Hemisfair Region of the all-Texas women's March Madness and will play 10th-seeded North Carolina (13-10) in the first round. The winner will likely face No. 2 seed Maryland (24-2) in the second round.
The Crimson Tide is making its 11th overall NCAA appearance, having gone in 1984, 1988 and eight straight years from 1992-99.
This year, Alabama finished seventh in the Southeastern Conference standings with an 8-8 league mark. The SEC, along with the Big Ten, had seven schools receive NCAA bids.
Tennessee (16-7) continued its streak of making the NCAA tournament all 39 years, is a No. 3 seed and faces Middle Tennessee (17-7) in a first-round River Walk Region game.
UConn (24-1) and Baylor (25-2) are the top two seeds, respectively, in the River Walk Region.
The Vols have been a 3 seed or higher 34 times. They've been a double-digit seed just once, which was in the last NCAA tournament. UT was a No. 11 seed in 2019 and lost in the first round for just the second time.
South Carolina is the SEC's only No. 1 seed, while Texas A&M is a 2 seed. Georgia joins Tennessee as a 3 seed, while Kentucky and Arkansas are both No. 7 seeds.
Texas A&M (23-2) will face the only other state of Alabama school that made the field. Troy (22-5) won the Sun Belt Conference tournament to reach the NCAAs for the fourth time, though first since 2017.
