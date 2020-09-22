TUSCALOOSA — Even in seasons when it lost a regular-season game, Alabama has been given the benefit of the doubt by the College Football Playoff selection committee. Alabama’s SEC schedule tends to give it the inside track to stacking quality wins needed to make the four-team field despite a loss.
The SEC schedule may not be a saving grace for the Crimson Tide this year, should it drop one of its 10 games.
Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low that playoff decisions may have to be subjective in 2020 with teams playing different numbers of games and few non-conference matchups. Going 10-0 and winning the SEC championship is almost certain to be enough to get Alabama into the playoffs, but if it falls short of that, it is not certain to benefit from the same factors it has in the past.
“I don’t envy the people who have the challenge of trying to make those evaluations,” Saban said.
One measure that could be used is margin of victory, one that has benefitted Alabama in the past. Last year, the playoff selection committee chairman, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, consistently praised the Crimson Tide for dominating its competition up until the loss to LSU. Alabama's dominance helped it rise above what was considered a tame schedule at the time.
The pitfall to rewarding margin of victory is incentivizing running up the score, something Alabama hasn’t typically done.
In the last three seasons, Alabama has scored 27 second-half touchdowns when up by 30 or more points — 13 were scored by freshmen and 14 by clear non-starters. Four of the 13 touchdowns scored by starters were scored in the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Saban said he doesn’t plan on changing that ideology to fit a more subjective comparison method.
“I still think that there are still things like sportsmanship and having respect for your opponent,” Saban said. “It shouldn’t be about how bad you beat someone but actually how well do you play on a consistent basis.”
The Crimson Tide is favored by 28 points in the BetMGM sports book for Saturday's opener at Missouri and likely will be favored by at least two scores in the two games that follow (Texas A&M, at Ole Miss). It will likely have an opportunity to decide what it feels is best to meet a subjective measure because Saban said he is less confident in the value of strength of schedule.
“I just think because everyone is not playing the same number of games and some teams are playing (only) conference games, I think strength of schedule is going to be really difficult relative to different conferences and who plays who,” Saban said.
