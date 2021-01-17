Winning national championships is nothing new for the Alabama football program. Here's a look at the Crimson Tide's 17 national titles prior to 2020:
2017
Record: 13-1
Coach: Nick Saban
Clinching game: Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench in the second half and threw a 41-yard game-winning touchdown pass to freshman DeVonta Smith in overtime, lifting the Tide to a 26-23 victory over Georgia in the championship game.
Defining moment: DeVonta Smith caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts with 26 seconds remaining, pushing Alabama to a 31-24 win at Mississippi State.
First-team All-Americans: linebacker Rashaan Evans, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.
2015
Record: 14-1
Coach: Nick Saban
Clinching game: O.J. Howard caught five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran 36 times for 158 yards and three TDs, and Jake Coker was 16-of-25 passing for 335 yards and two scores in the Tide’s 45-40 win over Clemson.
Defining moment: After Alabama tied the game 24-24 on Adam Griffith’s 33-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide pulled off a successful onside kick. It led to a 51-yard touchdown from Coker to Howard that put Alabama ahead to stay.
First-team All-Americans: Henry, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Reggie Ragland, defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.
2012
Record: 13-1
Coach: Nick Saban
Clinching game: The Crimson Tide scored on its first three possessions, led 35-0 early in the third quarter and beat Notre Dame 42-14 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Defining moment: After Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel vexed the Tide, leading the Aggies to a 29-24 November victory in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama ended the regular season with consecutive 49-0 wins and beat Georgia 32-28 for the SEC title.
First-team All-Americans: center Barrett Jones, cornerback Dee Milliner, linebacker C.J. Mosley, offensive guard Chance Warmack.
2011
Record: 12-1
Coach: Nick Saban
Clinching game: Alabama, after a 9-6 overtime November loss to LSU, squeaked into the BCS title game and a rematch with the Tigers at the Superdome in New Orleans. LSU didn’t cross midfield until the fourth quarter, and Alabama won 21-0.
Defining moment: Trent Richardson piled up 203 yards rushing on 27 carries, and Alabama held Auburn to a paltry 140 yards offense in a 42-14 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
First-team All-Americans: safety Mark Barron, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, offensive tackle Barrett Jones, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, cornerback DeQuan Menzie, running back Trent Richardson and linebacker Courtney Upshaw.
2009
Record: 14-0
Coach: Nick Saban
Clinching game: Alabama beat Texas 37-21 in the BCS title game, marking the Tide’s first win over the Longhorns in nine tries.
Defining moment: Mark Ingram won the school’s first Heisman Trophy and gave an emotional and stirring acceptance speech. He also scored three touchdowns in a 32-13 win over Florida for the SEC championship and two against Texas.
First-team All-Americans: Ingram, nose guard Terrence Cody, offensive guard Mike Johnson, linebacker Rolando McClain, return specialist Javier Arenas and kicker Leigh Tiffin.
1992
Record: 13-0
Coach: Gene Stallings
Clinching game: The second-ranked Crimson Tide knocked off No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Miami 34-13 in the Sugar Bowl.
Defining moment: George Teague returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown and a 27-6 lead early in the third quarter. Later, he ran down Miami receiver Lamar Thomas, who had caught a deep pass and appeared headed for a touchdown. Teague stripped the ball, although the play didn’t count because of an offside penalty against Alabama.
First-team All-Americans: defensive end John Copeland, defensive end Eric Curry and cornerback Antonio Langham.
1979
Record: 12-0
Coach: Paul “Bear” Bryant
Clinching game: Alabama beat Arkansas 24-9 in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide reached 12 wins for the first time in school history.
Defining moment: Against Auburn, Alabama trailed by one point before senior quarterback Steadman Shealy directed a touchdown drive that left the Tide with a 25-18 win.
First-team All-Americans: center Dwight Stephenson, offensive tackle Jim Bunch and cornerback Don McNeal.
1978
Record: 11-1
Coach: Paul “Bear” Bryant
Clinching game: No. 2 Alabama beat No. 1 Penn State 14-7 in the Sugar Bowl, giving the Crimson Tide the AP national title. The UPI coaches poll chose as its No. 1 team Southern California, which handed Alabama its only loss.
Defining moment: Late in the fourth quarter, Penn State faced third-and-goal at the 1 while trailing 14-7. Two runs up the middle failed to get into the end zone. Tide linebacker Barry Krauss stopped the fourth-down dive of Penn State’s Mike Guman, wrapping up the title.
First-team All-Americans: Krauss, defensive tackle Marty Lyons.
1973
Record: 11-1
Coach: Paul “Bear” Bryant
Clinching game: While the AP completed its poll after the bowl games, the UPI coaches poll wrapped up at the end of the regular season. A 21-7 win over No. 7 LSU on Thanksgiving moved Alabama to No. 1, and the Tide kept that spot in the UPI rankings despite a 24-23 loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.
Defining moment: Alabama fell to Notre Dame in the first meeting between the storied programs. It drew the highest TV ratings in college football history.
First-team All-Americans: offensive tackle Buddy Brown, receiver Wayne Wheeler and linebacker Woodrow Lowe.
1965
Record: 9-1-1
Coach: Paul “Bear” Bryant
Clinching game: The Associated Press changed its ranking format and counted bowl games. Top-ranked Michigan State lost to UCLA in the Rose Bowl, while No. 2 Arkansas lost to LSU in the Cotton Bowl. In the Orange Bowl, No. 4 Alabama beat No. 3 Nebraska 39-28.
Defining moment: Quarterback Steve Sloan set an Orange Bowl record for completed passes, finishing 20-of-28 passing for 296 yards.
First-team All-Americans: Sloan, center Paul Crane.
1964
Record: 10-1
Coach: Paul “Bear” Bryant
Clinching game: Alabama’s 21-14 win over Auburn on Thanksgiving. Because the wire services awarded their national titles before the bowl games, Alabama wasn’t hurt by a 21-17 loss to Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
Defining moment: Ray Ogden returned a kickoff 100 yards against Auburn to help lift the Tide over the Tigers.
First-team All-Americans: quarterback Joe Namath, halfback David Ray, defensive tackle Dan Kearley and offensive guard Wayne Freeman.
1961
Record: 11-0
Coach: Paul “Bear” Bryant
Clinching game: Alabama beat Arkansas 10-3 in the Sugar Bowl, but the wire services, at the time, awarded the national championship before the bowl games. Alabama’s most-impressive victory might have been its 34-3 win over Tennessee.
Defining moment: Quarterback Pat Trammell scored the Sugar Bowl’s only touchdown on a 12-yard run. That was plenty for the Alabama defense, which didn’t allow an opponent to cross the goal line in its last seven games.
First-team All-American: two-way lineman Billy Neighbors.
1941
Record: 9-2
Coach: Frank Thomas
Clinching game: Beat Southwest Conference champion Texas A&M 29-21 in the Cotton Bowl. The win helped Alabama win the national title awarded by the Houlgate System.
Defining moment: Halfback Jimmy Nelson returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown in the Cotton Bowl. He also rushed 21 yards for a score. Holt Rast returned an interception for a touchdown.
First-team All-American: Rast.
1934
Record: 10-0
Coach: Frank Thomas
Clinching game: The Crimson Tide beat Stanford 29-13 in the Rose Bowl.
Defining moment: Halfback Dixie Howell rushed for a 67-yard touchdown in the Rose Bowl and threw 59 yards to end Don Hutson for another TD.
First-team All-Americans: Howell, Hutson, tackle Bill Lee.
1930
Record: 10-0
Coach: Wallace Wade
Clinching game: The Crimson Tide blasted Washington State 24-0 in the Rose Bowl.
Defining moment: Wade started his second team in the Rose Bowl, believing his team was that much better than the West Coast champions. Monk Campbell won Rose Bowl most valuable player honors.
First-team All-Americans: tackle Fred Sington, halfback John Suther.
1926
Record: 9-0-1
Coach: Wallace Wade
Clinching game: Alabama tied Stanford 7-7 in the Rose Bowl.
Defining moment: Alabama beat Sewanee 2-0 in the regular season when Fred Pickhard blocked a punt that went out of the end zone for a safety. The following week, he blocked two punts that resulted in touchdowns in a 24-0 win over LSU.
First-team All-Americans: Pickhard, end Hoyt “Wu” Winslett.
1925
Record: 10-0
Coach: Wallace Wade
Clinching game: Alabama beat Washington 20-19 in the Rose Bowl. With the Rose Bowl being the only significant bowl game at the time, the Helms Foundation awarded what was then the definitive national title award to the Rose champion.
Defining moment: Future movie star Johnny Mack Brown, “The Dothan Antelope,” caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gillis and a 62-yarder from Pooley Hubert in the Rose Bowl.
First-team All-American: Hubert.
