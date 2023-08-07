Kevin Steele has been coaching for nearly a decade longer than Tommy Rees has been alive.
Now Steele is embarking on his second stint as Alabama's defensive coordinator and the 31-year-old Rees is approaching his first season as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator. They're at very different stages of their careers, but with the same mission: Help Nick Saban and Alabama get back to national championship form.
Both made it clear Sunday they're putting their imprint on Saban's system, not the other way around. Steele, who was defensive coordinator on Saban's first Tide team 17 years ago, wasn't biting on a question about returning the defense to "the Alabama standard."
"That's kind of a loaded question in some regards," said the 65-year-old Steele, who is beginning his 40th year of coaching. "This process is built — and it started in '07, I was here. It hasn't gone anywhere, it really hasn't. Obviously, offensive football has changed. It's harder on defense right now at this present time than maybe it's been in a long, long time. But the process is the process."
Steele replaced Pete Golding, who took over the defense at Mississippi.
Steele and Rees spoke to reporters on Sunday for the first time since both were hired in February. It's likely the only time until perhaps leading up to a bowl game or their preferred destination, the College Football Playoffs. They're each set to make $1.9 million this year.
Alabama lost two games last season, falling short of the annual title goal and failing to even make the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now Rees is charged with replacing No. 1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young at quarterback, and Steele must find a pass rusher to fill the void left by No. 3 pick, linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
