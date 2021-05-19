Alabama and Auburn both know when two of their marquee nonconference games will be played.
Both will be televised by ABC.
The defending national champion Crimson Tide will open the season against Miami in Atlanta on Sept. 4. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m., followed by Clemson-Georgia from Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Tigers get a primetime slot for their Sept. 18 trip to Penn State. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.
In anticipation of a return to normal this season, ESPN announced Tuesday its featured matchups for Labor Day weekend and the first three Saturday night games on ABC.
Auburn, which finished 6-5 last year, opens the season with home games vs. Akron on Sept. 4 and Alabama State on Sept. 11 before meeting the Nittany Lions for the third time. Both previous games were in Florida bowl games.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused most nonconference games to be canceled last season, along with a delayed start to the season in the Power Five conferences.
This season is expected to start on time with the schedule intact and Sept. 4 as the first full Saturday of major college football games.
Notre Dame will play at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. The Labor Day night game will be Louisville against Ole Miss in Atlanta on ESPN.
On Sept. 11, the ABC night game will be Washington at Michigan, while ESPN shows Texas at Arkansas.
The Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma will air on one of the ESPN networks on Oct. 9 along with Notre Dame at Virginia Tech. Kickoff times are still to be determined.
ESPN also announced a six-year agreement with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference to continue broadcasting the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Celebration Bowl matching both league's champions. Both games take place in Atlanta.
